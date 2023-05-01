Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All

The singer is pregnant with her second baby and blessing us once again with her epic maternity style.

Susan Rinkunas
Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Image: Left and right: Getty; Center: Instagram/badgalriri (Getty Images)

When Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl performance that she’s having her second baby with A$AP Rocky, she did so wearing a candy apple red jumpsuit, molded bustier, and more than $1 million in diamonds. It was a sign of several things: Namely, that we’re not getting a new album anytime soon, but also that, in lieu of new bangers, she was going to bless us with even more incredible maternity looks.

I would very much like that album, and I deeply desire photos of her carrying a glass of red wine on the sidewalk, swigging from a flask at an awards ceremony, or smoking a blunt on Instagram Live. But if I can’t have any of those things for the foreseeable future, I will absofuckinglutely revel in the pregnancy fashion we’ve already been gifted and the future looks that await.

Rihanna worked it all the way through her first pregnancy with bump-forward looks: lots of bare belly, body chains, sheer fabrics, and bodycon dresses. She’s giving us even more sex appeal and whimsy this time, sometimes with her adorable son in tow!

What follows isn’t even close to the entirety of her incredible second-pregnancy lookbook, just the ones we have the rights to publish. The Instagram account @rihannastyleguide has them all, including the sequin bra and skirt she wore to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party.

Pre-Bump Reveal


Pre-Bump Reveal

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

This press conference was three days before the Super Bowl, and in hindsight it’s clear that she’s covering her bump with that luxe leather jacket, but you know she’d wear this exact look tomorrow, complete with the lace-up heels.

Super Bowl Serve

Super Bowl Serve

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation (Getty Images)

Rih amped up her monochrome Super Bowl look with diamonds galore and a red-hot molded bustier.

Oscars Look No. 1

Oscars Look No. 1

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

She wore a bondage-inspired gown on the Oscars red carpet, complete with hip slits. Mother??

Oscars Look No.2

Oscars Look No.2

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Getty Images)

For her performance of “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Rih changed into a the most beautiful going-out top I’ve ever seen, plus opera length leather gloves and brocade trousers.

Oscars Look No. 3(?!)

Oscars Look No. 3(?!)

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Following her performance, she changed into this mint green stole and satin skirt with matching gloves and strappy heels. It’s Old Hollywood glamour meets hottest bitch alive. Side note: Look at Rocky looking at her :’) And, again, this wasn’t even her final outfit of the night! She wore sequin bra and skirt and voluminous hot pink coat to the after party.

Comfy Casual

Comfy Casual

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

Here’s a fun look from Los Angeles where it appears her rugby shirt is tucked under her bra. Unclear if it’s because the shirt doesn’t fit over her belly or she just wants to flaunt her bump—I don’t care either way! And here is proof she isn’t always in heels.

She Rihlly Loves Red

She Rihlly Loves Red

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Robert Kamau/GC Images (Getty Images)

Well I’m obsessed with the sheer bodysuit and skirt-pant combo that she hiked up over her bump. And this color plus a fur coat reminds me of her YSL heart-shaped coat which she revived during her first pregnancy.

Target Run

Target Run

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Gotham/GC Images (Getty Images)

Another wide-leg jean and Timberlands look, but this time, she’s in New York, so she added a fur coat and a Yankees hat. This is what she wore on Target run with her niece! She has the top jeans button undone, and that part is at least very relatable.

Dripping in Denim

Dripping in Denim

Image for article titled Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon (Getty Images)

Look, some people will hate this, but I am not those people. Rihanna is going to voice Smurfette in the forthcoming The Smurfs Movie, and she showed up to CinemaCon in April wearing “more denim than Britney Spears and Justin Timblerlake combined,” per Fashionista. I respect Rih for wearing a giant stonewashed smock and joots if she wants to.

Sexy ostrich

Sexy ostrich

The 2023 Met Gala is an homage to Karl Lagerfeld, the former creative director of Chanel, and Rihanna signaled her attendance by dressing like a sexy ostrich the weekend before the event. Her jacket and logo sunglasses are from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 1994 collection, designed by Lagerfeld himself. This seems to suggest she’ll be appearing on the red carpet, the place where she and Rocky made their debut in 2021. (She didn’t attend last year, which was within weeks of her giving birth.)

