Rihanna’s Pregnancy Looks Are a Gift to Us All

When Rihanna revealed during her Super Bowl performance that she’s having her second baby with A$AP Rocky, she did so wearing a candy apple red jumpsuit, molded bustier, and more than $1 million in diamonds. It was a sign of several things: Namely, that we’re not getting a new album anytime soon, but also that, in lieu of new bangers, she was going to bless us with even more incredible maternity looks.

I would very much like that album, and I deeply desire photos of her carrying a glass of red wine on the sidewalk, swigging from a flask at an awards ceremony, or smoking a blunt on Instagram Live. But if I can’t have any of those things for the foreseeable future, I will absofuckinglutely revel in the pregnancy fashion we’ve already been gifted and the future looks that await.

Rihanna worked it all the way through her first pregnancy with bump-forward looks: lots of bare belly, body chains, sheer fabrics, and bodycon dresses. She’s giving us even more sex appeal and whimsy this time, sometimes with her adorable son in tow!

What follows isn’t even close to the entirety of her incredible second-pregnancy lookbook, just the ones we have the rights to publish. The Instagram account @rihannastyleguide has them all, including the sequin bra and skirt she wore to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party.