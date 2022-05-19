They’re no longer Rihanna and A$AP Rocky anymore: It’s officially mommy and daddy now.



The hottest couple in the game right now reportedly welcomed a baby boy to the world earlier this month. TMZ reported on Thursday that the couple met the child on May 13 in Los Angeles and that his name is not yet known. Rih and Rocky had been seen out and about in Los Angeles on Mother’s Day weekend just days before she apparently gave birth. S.O.S., please someone tell me this kid’s name!!

Already the coolest baby to have been born, the offspring is the first for both musicians. Rih and Rocky revealed the pregnancy back in January in a typically high-fashion and effortlessly chic way: They unveiled Rih’s pregnant belly during an outdoor photoshoot in New York City, where Rih wore a fluffy pink, vintage Chanel coat that was unbuttoned and accessorized with jewels, pearls, and a gold cross. She continued to redefine pregnancy-chic and look hotter than all of us, bump out, for the next nine months.

Advertisement

The baby’s birth comes on the heels of some truly fucked up rumors. Last month, an influencer tweeted out entirely baseless gossip about Rocky cheating on Rih with a designer for Rihanna’s Fenty clothing brand. The tweet launched a thousand questions from adoring fans and even prompted the designer, Amina Muaddi, to issue a statement about the entire mess. She called the tweet an “unfounded lie.”

Outside of that drama, Rih and Rocky seem to be doing just fine and have been happily in love since they first got together around 2020. We can only hope that Rocky will talk about his new baby like he once talked about the mother of his child. In a gushy interview back in May 2021, Rocky called Rih the “love of my life” and said “she amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.” Congrats to the new parents!

Jezebel has contacted representatives for both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky.