The collection, which featured a recurring pixelated checkerboard print and a boat bag that I’m mildly obsessed with, was designed with the ideas of “LoVe” [sic] and community in mind, Williams told Vogue. It was also intended to harken back to Virginia, where Williams grew up. The show itself, which was live-streamed, was set to songs Williams produced and were performed by Virginia-based gospel choir Voices of Fire and with piano played by Chinese musician Lang Lang.

“I make things for humans,” he told Vogue. “It’s immersive. And it’s very inspired by the love and support of the people here that I’ve just been blessed to be able to experience over the past 30 years.”

While the fashion seemed to be a resounding hit (Williams received a standing ovation that rivaled those given by Cannes audiences), the celebrity audience was a marvel in itself. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Zendaya—all the single-name ladies showed up! There were also rappers and athletes and reality stars (hi, Kim)! And lucky for you, we’ve gathered them all here so you may gaze upon their glam fits while lounging in the pajama pants you’ve yet to change out of. Have fun!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP (Getty Images)

Tell me this man is not a praying mantis.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Advertisement

THIS is the fashion I was waiting to see!!! Rihanna and her baby bump starred in the collection’s campaign, so of course she and baby daddy A$AP Rocky were seated front row—and these two did not leave a single crumb. I really like the pixelated checker print here and paired with denim as opposed to...whatever Kim is doing in the next slide.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Antoine Flament (Getty Images)

Yes, I get it. But I am also confused. Kimberly runs a shape-wear brand, so donning a sports bra and leggings to a luxury fashion event, in Kim’s world, makes sense. But is this not the perfect opportunity to flex her styling skills into unknown realms? Elevated streetwear! Glam rock! Anything but this, which seems to be attempting to merge luxe with a...furry fan fanny pack?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Jay-Z and Beyoncé

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis (Getty Images)

Jay-Z is there physically, but spiritually, Beyoncé takes up this whole pap photo and is obviously aiming to feed the BeyHive in these honeycomb silk pajamas. And tell me those glasses aren’t meant to emulate big, beady bee eyes! You can’t. She is a luxurious, lounging, LV bee.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Antoine Flament (Getty Images)

I’m biased because Meg can do no wrong in my eyes, but this vampiric take on a Canadian tuxedo feels like what Elvira might wear on the back of a motorcycle. Hot.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Zendaya

Zendaya

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Antoine Flament (Getty Images)

This woman, with or without Law Roach, does not miss. Also, I guess it doesn’t hurt to officially be a Louis Vuitton house ambassador.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Willow and Jaden Smith

Willow and Jaden Smith

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Antoine Flament (Getty Images)

I mean, shit, yeah, they look cool. Plus, the Fox racing gloves are sending me back to a time in middle school when I tried to be a skater girl and failed miserably. Bravo to these two, Thnks fr th Mmrs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Lebron James

Lebron James

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD (Getty Images)

Bronny at a fashion event? Love to see it. This fit feels reminiscent of an imaginary collaboration between James Bond and Dennis Rodman. I see that he was trying to elevate the suit with some diamond-encrusted glasses, but sometimes it takes more than just one accessory to make a plain black suit pop, Lebron!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell

Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD (Getty Images)

Logomania!!! If a pedestrian tries to wear what supermodel Naomi Campbell is wearing here—especially the matching LV rain boots—I would be upset. These are clothes only a supermodel could make look interesting. Lenny looks like he always does.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD (Getty Images)

This is sleek, but I would love the F1 driver to play with his style more. We’ve seen splashes of color and some risk-taking from him in the past, but, especially at a high-profile event like this, it’d be nice to see Hamilton in something that doesn’t feel like he’s driving at the speed limit.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Jared Leto

Jared Leto

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD (Getty Images)

I can’t look at Jared Leto without thinking of Jesus, and in this instance, I’m seeing a cross between slutty Jesus and cult leader from a space commune. All of which to say: I am scared.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

J Balvin

J Balvin

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD (Getty Images)

Oh no!!! Someone got dressed while still tripping on shrooms!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Anitta

Anitta

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Swan Gallet/WWD (Getty Images)

As I said, I generally detest logo fashion, but the singer’s ensemble—outside of being totally inaccessible for people without washboard abs—doesn’t bother me.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Miranda Kerr

Miranda Kerr

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Antoine Flament (Getty Images)

I understand that this is supposed to be cool and mod, but I cannot get past the supermodels’ American Airlines flight attendant aesthetic.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland

Image for article titled Zendaya, Rihanna, &amp; Beyoncé All Showed Up for Pharrell&#39;s &#39;LoVe&#39;-Inspired Louis Vuitton Debut
Photo: Getty Images

You know I love a structured shoulder with oversized menswear. The jacket feels almost like a paper doll cutout. J’adore, or whatever!

Advertisement

17 / 17