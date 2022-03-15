Never have I ever seen anyone rock a baby bump in Balenciaga or silver stilettoes like queen RiRi.

And we’re not the only ones who think so. Apparently when Kim Kardashian isn’t agonizing over co-parenting with Kanye or pillow-talking about lunar landings with Pete Davidson, she’s gushing over Rihanna’s must-have maternity looks, too.

“OMGGGGGG,” Kim wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, along with several fire emojis. “@Badgalriri best pregnancy style ever.”

Hear, hear! Fenty Beauty billionaire Rihanna has been serving looks and breaking our hearts with head-turning fashion since she announced she was pregnant in a vintage Chanel jacket worth $29,000 and distressed jeans. From Stella McCartney to Balenciaga, Rih has ravished every red carpet as of late in show-stopping sequins, spandex, and more. Most notably, she’s broken every rule of what “pregnancy style” should or could be. With each serve, Rihanna throws respectability politics out the window like last year’s Diesel denim. We thought we’d do you a favor and round up our favorites–because there’s honestly nothing Rih can’t rock. We’re on the edge of our seats to see what she sports next.