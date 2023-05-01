Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man

Fashion

Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man

Celebs shimmered and sparkled this evening to pay homage to the notoriously fatphobic, bigoted Karl Lagerfeld. Let's take a look!

By
Kady Ruth Ashcraft
Comments (2)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Getty Images

The first Monday in May! Fashion’s biggest, spendiest night of the year! The Met Gala is upon us.

Tonight, Anna Wintour has decided to honor the legacy of her good friend, a man who once said, “If you don’t want your pants pulled about, don’t become a model”: Karl Lagerfeld. While I have no illusions about the integrity of fashion’s blue bloods, it’s still disheartening for this year’s theme to be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” Perhaps, though, in the sense that the bigoted, fatphobic, and sexist late Chanel creative director found anyone with a frame thicker than a straight line to be unworthy of fashion, it’s an apt phrase.

Along with Wintour, co-chairs of this year’s event, which serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, are Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa.

Like every year, there’s been much speculation about who will be on the guest list. Earlier this spring there were rumors that the Kardashians would not grace the carpet, though Kim’s not so subtle head-to-toe Chanel look she wore last night is working overtime to squash that gossip. Jonathan Majors, who faced serious abuse allegations before they were quickly dropped, was slated to attend the event as a guest of Valentino (stars often snag an invite via fashion houses that pay for tables), but clearly a PR crisis manager intervened, and that is thankfully no longer happening.

People are hotly anticipating that Kendall Jenner, the world’s most underwhelming fashion model who was also friends with Lagerfeld, will make her public debut with horseback riding companion, Bad Bunny. And of course, the promise of Rihanna, who’s nailed every single Met Gala theme (and basically everything else) she’s attended, arriving in a $25 million crystal gown and very pregnant with baby #2 puts a bandaid on the Lagerfeld bullet wound.

One way I’m choosing to look at it is that Lagerfeld would be miserable seeing people larger than a size 0 (he once said Heidi Klum was “too heavy and has too big a bust”) wearing Chanel at an event in his name. It’s nice to think of him being a little bit annoyed at any semblance of body positivity, wherever he is now. (Hell?)

So buckle up, it’s big dress time!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 23

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Your outfit can be a little overwhelming when you’re mostly at the event to announce your second pregnancy (!!).

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 23

Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture

Dua Lipa in Chanel Haute Couture

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Image: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Here we have one of tonight’s co-chairs playing homage to Lagerfeld’s famous Chanel brides he would start each runway show with. Do u take this man? I Dua! Har har. Lovely dress with which you can later reupholster your couch.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 23

Olivia Wilde in Karl Lagerfeld

Olivia Wilde in Karl Lagerfeld

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Excuse me while I tune out this weird guitar dress. While I imagine this is what every hottie in Laurel Canyon would wear to a gala, Olivia, we are on the Upper goddamn East Side.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 23

Margaret Zhang also in Karl Lagerfeld!!

Margaret Zhang also in Karl Lagerfeld!!

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Ope! The EIC of Vogue China is wearing the same dress as Olivia but in black. These gals really need to start a group chat prior to the event.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 23

Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture

Penélope Cruz in Chanel Haute Couture

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Here comes another bride aka co-chair! This icy palette feels a bit wasted on Cruz, who warms arguably every single part of my body.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 23

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Image: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Buckling up for all the pink and black we’re about to drown in this evening! The floral hair sprigs and celestial embroidery saves this look for me. And also my unending love for Ms. Brunson and her fashion choices.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 23

Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch

Emily Ratajkowski in Tory Burch

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Image: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Debuting bangs at the Met Gala alert! Is that the bravest thing a woman can do!?! (No.) Not much to say about this lovely but sort-of-boring gown other than it looks like it could too easily get sucked into a jet engine.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 23

Dwyane Wade in Prada

Dwyane Wade in Prada

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Dwyane is certainly giving a Star Trek dungeon master vibe in this all-black Prada look. I wonder what’s in that little zip pouch on his glove? My heart?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 23

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

“She’s no angel,” an ultra-divorced and envious Tom Brady is growling somewhere. I did legitimately think she was wearing angel wings.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 23

Anok Yai

Anok Yai

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Image: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Intergalactic jellyfish!! Or maybe this look is what I imagine the calcified chandeliers of the Titanic look like at this point. Anyway, I would travel to the bottom of the ocean for this look—it’s insane and I love it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 23

Maya Hawke

Maya Hawke

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

It’s always been a dream of mine to just wrap myself in my comforter and head out for the evening. It’s difficult to see someone else living my best life.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 23

Chloe Fineman in Wiederhoeft

Chloe Fineman in Wiederhoeft

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Meow! The SNL star looks like one of those everlasting rose bouquets finance guys buy their fashion marketing/PR girlfriends. How lovely!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 23

Rami Malek

Rami Malek

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

This is what the waiters look like on the Starship Enterprise! And guess what? I’m tipping him 25%!!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 23

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Couture

Michaela Coel in Schiaparelli Couture

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (Getty Images)

Wow is Michaela Coel the sun?? Because I want to start a civilization worshipping her. Also this outfit is full on solar power. I need everyone to pay attention to these shoes, too: the most creative way to circumnavigate Wikifeet!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 23

David Byrne

David Byrne

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Davey looks like an evil tech billionaire trying to fit in with the youth in this all-white ensemble and his signature bicycle. It’s very dashing, but the sneakers are the best part.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 23

Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu

Emma Chamberlain in Miu Miu

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

I think this look falls into elevated business casual. She might be the first person to wear socks and sandals to the Met Gala!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 23

La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson

La La Anthony in Sergio Hudson

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Barbie who?!! La La looking svelte and glamorous on the Pan-Am (I’m assuming) carpet.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 23

Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung

Rita Ora in Prabal Gurung

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

We love a statement train/cape. Chains seem to be a recurring accessory this year. Peep husband Taika Waititi waiting patiently besides her, posing in the opposite direction. Would have loved more coordination between these two!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 23

Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch

Phoebe Bridgers in Tory Burch

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Noam Galai/GA (Getty Images)

Consider me whelmed. Not under, not over, just whelmed. The pearl embellishments remind me of those green screen suits Marvel actors wear.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 23

Ben Platt

Ben Platt

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Much like Ben Platt himself, my grandmother would absolutely love this look.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 23

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Kodi Smit-McPhee

Image for article titled Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: An Eye-Popping Tribute to a Bad Man
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Everyone looks a little too casual for my taste this year. The Dog might have Power, but this look is giving executive assistant, at best.

Advertisement

23 / 23