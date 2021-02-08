Hey (Hey) You (You)! This Is a Couple Now

Here’s a new, confounding couple to kick off your week: Canadian pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is dating dirtbag rapper Mod Sun, according to a Us Weekly source, but I won’t tell you how I really feel. “They’re seeing each other,” said the insider, evermore.
The pair recently collaborated on Mod Sun’s unimaginative pop-punk track “Flames,” making a modest debut on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts, but who knew it would be enough to spark a relationship? He also got her name tattooed on his neck. Romantic.
Most recently, Lavigne dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim, separating after a year in 2019. She was also previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and Nickleback singer Chad Kroeger.
Mod Sun, meanwhile, is famous for dating Bella Thorne and YouTuber Tana Mongeau (the latter of whom is famous for fake-marrying YouTuber Jake Paul.)
Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, my favorite celebrity couple that also fills me with insatiable jealousy, “seem very serious” and “spend all their time together,” according to a People source. “She is also very happy with Harry.”
“Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks. Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks,” the insider said, adding that the pair’s working relationship quickly became romantic. “Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn’t been able to stay away and visited her trailer.”
Must be nice. [People]
- Kylie Jenner did Caitlyn Jenner’s makeup on camera for a YouTube tutorial, if you’d like to watch something that feels like 2015. [People]
- Lady Gaga got hit on while driving to the Super Bowl by two Floridian dudes who definitely did not recognize her. Fun! [Gaga Daily]
- Speaking of the Super Bowl, Diplo DJed an after-party, attended by 2,000 people at the WTR Tampa Pool, where he blasted disgraced country singer Morgan Wallen’s “Heartless.” (Remember Wallen? Just last week he was dropped from a bunch of different deal for dropping the n-word? After pulling shit like that his entire career? As Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos succinctly wrote on Twitter, “At this point I’ve read more apologies from Morgan Wallen than I’ve heard songs by him.” It is true!) [TMZ]
