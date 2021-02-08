Hey (Hey) You (You)! This Is a Couple Now

Image : L: Jean Baptiste Lacroix, R: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood ( Getty Images )

Here’s a new, confounding couple to kick off your week: Canadian pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne is dating dirtbag rapper Mod Sun, according to a Us Weekly source, but I won’t tell you how I really feel. “They’re seeing each other,” said the insider, evermore.



The pair recently collaborated on Mod Sun’s unimaginative pop-punk track “Flames,” making a modest debut on Billboard’s Rock and Alternative charts, but who knew it would be enough to spark a relationship? He also got her name tattooed on his neck. Romantic.

Most recently, Lavigne dated billionaire Phillip Sarofim, separating after a year in 2019. She was also previously married to Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley and Nickleback singer Chad Kroeger.

Mod Sun, meanwhile, is famous for dating Bella Thorne and YouTuber Tana Mongeau (the latter of whom is famous for fake-marrying YouTuber Jake Paul.)

Why’d you have to go and make things so complicated?

Image : L: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP, R: ANGELA WEISS/AFP ( Getty Images )

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles, my favorite celebrity couple that also fills me with insatiable jealousy, “seem very serious” and “spend all their time together,” according to a People source. “She is also very happy with Harry.”

“Olivia and Harry continue to film in L.A. Filming has been tricky because of COVID. They have shut down the set several times for testing and breaks. Olivia is amazing to work with though. She stays calm and very focused despite all the breaks,” the insider said, adding that the pair’s working relationship quickly became romantic. “Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn’t been able to stay away and visited her trailer.”

Must be nice. [People]