These Photos of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Are Forbidden (to Us)

Less than a month after Us Weekly reported that Harry Styles was absolutely not trying to date in the middle of a pandemic, photos of the One Direction heartthrob have emerged, hand-in-hand with actor/director Olivia Wilde at his manager Jeff Azoff’s wedding. (He appears to ha ve officiated the shindig in a bathrobe , no doubt to a joke about his extravagant personal style overshadowing the bride.) But are Harry and Olivia really dating? Is she... Wilde for Styles?

Styles and Wilde have been working closely for a few months now—he is one of the many stars (Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan, too) of her forthcoming flick Don’t Worry Darling—and in November 2020, People reported that Wilde and fiancé Jason Sudeikis had called off their engagement of more than seven years. (They share a son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4. A source told People, “The split happened at the beginning of the year. It’s been amicable and they’ve transitioned into a great co-parenting routine. The children are the priority and the heart of the family’s relationship.”) All of that is to say... Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde could really, truly, be a thing.

But because we at Jezebel cannot show you the images of the pair in question because we do not own them , allow me to describe them in considerable detail:

It’s winter. Imagine, if you will, a calm late afternoon or early evening in Montecito, California, at the San Ysidro Ranch. Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde walk, hand in hand, down a brick driveway generously lined with tall green shrubbery. Her fingernails are painted barbie pink, his are muted—unvarnished for the first time in a long while . She’s dressed in b ohemian fashion: a baby pink hair scarf securing her beachy waves, ensuring they stay in place; a blueish- black face mask; a long floral maxi dress with lace detailing; a hem that just skims the ground, exposing fancy footwear whenever the wind picks up momentum. Harry is her thematic opposite: she’s in bright colors, he’s all in black—a bell-bottomed tuxedo with a doily blouse and Western bow tie—it’s a subdued look for him. He’s holding a notebook and a drink for the bride. But it’s his other hand that’s important: in every photo, Wilde and Styles are holding hands , and I ship it. Sorry! It’s good.

For more, look here. And listen to the One Direction Made In The A.M. cut titled “Olivia,” above. Frankly, it feels prescient.