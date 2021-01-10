Queen! Olivia Wilde Maybe Got With Harry Styles Before She and Jason Sudeikis Were DONE Done

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” That is a quote from a book. I know this because I am what the French call “booksmart,” which just so happens to be the name of Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut. Speaking of Olivia Wilde, her new relationship with Harry Styles is apparently upsetting her recent ex, Jason Sudeikis! Let’s talk about that now. Bulletproof lede.



An insider told E! News that “Olivia’s romance with Harry...has broken Jason’s heart.” For those not in the know, Wilde and Sudeikis were together for nine years, during seven of which they were engaged. They also have two kids together, so, yeah—probably someone they both pictured a future with, it takes a while to get over that, mourning the rest of your life that will never be sucks ass, we’ve all ended relationships, etc., etc., etc.

Another source, however, throws a little drama into the mix. “Jason feels that the timeline that Olivia and Harry would like people to believe—that she and Jason split [at the beginning of 2020] , long before she became involved with Harry [who stars in Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling] —is simply not accurate,” some unknown rando told People. “She began filming [Don’t Worry Darling] in September, and by October, he began to get the impression that she wanted out. By November, they’d announced their split... [N] one of it happened until she began filming with Harry.”

Advertisement

Hmmmmm, this pot au drame could use a little more drama (fresh, roughly chopped). Oh, great! Here’s yet another source contesting that other source’s account, per People. “ Olivia and Jason were broken up as of early 2020. The recent news that she has moved on is no surprise. Olivia and Jason’s relationship continues to be focused on their children and co-parenting them.”

To be continued perhaps......

“If you’re a Brit and you do something of any regard that people renown, well, people are going to start saying the ‘B word,’” said Bridgerton breakout star Regé-Jean Page on Friday night’s episode of Tonight with Jimmy Fallon, referring to all the purported chatter about how he should be the next James Bond, per Deadline.

G/O Media may get a commission Sunday Scaries Bra Bearies CBD Gummies $23 at Sunday Scaries Use the promo code KINJA25

I believe Page when he says that people are talking about how he should be Daniel Craig’s successor given the fact that Page looks like that, sounds like that, and most of all is British. But also.....are people talking about how Page should be the next 007? I wouldn’t be mad if this is all the work of some brilliant agent who’s trying to get her client in the Bond conversation by having him begin that conversation himself. T hat would be brilliant, actually! A nd god knows Page would probably be excellent in the role. Still, a small part of me is like who said that????



Gia Giudice is 20 years old ????????



Advertisement