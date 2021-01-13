I Refuse To Believe Harry Styles Is a Homewrecker, Sorry Jason Sudeikis!

Image : L: ANGELA WEISS/AFP, R: Frazer Harrison ( Getty Images )

How does Olivia Wilde’s ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis feel about her recently coupling with One Direction dreamboat Harry Styles? Not great!

According to Us Weekly, a “source” revealed “Jason’s had no option but to step back and let Olivia do her thing, but he [has his fingers crossed] that this is just a phase and that Olivia will snap out of it or that Harry will get bored and move on before too long,” adding that Sudeikis is “desperate to” get her back so they can “repair their family.”

The “source” said Styles and Wilde got together “after she had already gotten close to Harry” on set of her forthcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which she directed and he stars in. “Whether Harry knows it or not, he was a reason for the split,” the insider added.

While Wilde and Sudeikis share two children together, son Otis Alexander, 6, and daughter Daisy Josephine, 4, that doesn’t mean Harry Styles is a homewrecker —as previously reported, Wilde and Sudeikis called off their seven-year engagement at the beginning of 2020 and were co-parenting months before Wilde and Styles got together. Rumors abound, but nothing smells fishy to me here! [Us Weekly]

Comedian Leslie Jones is a master of delighting her audience with hilarious commentary about the news of the day, and on Tuesday night, that resulted in newfound admiration for St. Louis Congresswoman Cori Bush. “Sister, I don’t care what we gotta do, you and me are gonna be friends,” Jones says over audio of Bush explaining to MSNBC’s Chris Hayes just how ridiculous it is that her Republican colleagues are complaining about entering the Capitol through metal detectors after last week’s attempted coup. “This is the chick I wanna take with me anywhere. Look at them pearls. Look, the pearls, and then she got the tattoo on her chest like, ‘Yeah, motherfucker, and I’m still in government. What’re you gonna do?’”

I hope Jones did DM Bush her number. Nice things are nice!

And here’s the audio sans Jones, for the curious.

