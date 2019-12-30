Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul, the YouTubers You Love to Hate, Are Somehow Still Married

Screenshot : Tana Mongeau’s YouTube

In a 40-minute vlog titled “the truth about everything. (the wedding, jake, alissa, erika, mtv, mental health, drugs, etc),” published on Sunday, Tana Mongeau opened up about, well, all of that stuff. (Is it still clickbait if the YouTuber actually delivers on the title? If a tree falls in the woods, something- something...) I know this because I forced myself to watch all 40 minutes of Mongeau l ying on her bed and whispering towards the camera, I guess to determine if she is still “married” to Jake Paul. Short answer: they are still partnered, regardless of the fact that most people didn’t believe their marriage in the first place. Also, it sucks to be married to Jake Paul.



“I am so unhappy with the way my relationship looks in the public eye, and I’ve done so much pretending I don’t care when I do... I loved Jake, I still love Jake,” she said around the 8:50 mark. “I did so much of being the ‘cool girl’ and not caring... I think I just put so much of myself into Jake that I lost myself. And that’s not his fault.”

Around the 18- minute mark, Mongeau addresses the marriage itself: “Everyone thought it was for clout and fame, and that made it so much worse for me mentally. If anything, I would be so much smarter if it was,” adding that “The wedding shit started as a joke... There were points even though this was ridiculous, we’re treating this like a real thing, and could this be forever? What if I do marry this person for the rest of my life? I was mentally preparing myself for that... The second after me and Jake got married, I feel like everything changed.”

Of course, shortly after their nuptials, Paul was spotted hanging out with his ex-girlfriend Erika Costell. Also, Mongeau and Paul didn’t go home together after the ceremony, which seems like a bad sign. Still, Mongeau maintains that they’re still together. “I’m still with Jake,” she said. “This is the furthest thing from a hate video.”

So, there it is. #JANA forever, except also not, because it sounds sucky.

