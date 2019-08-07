Image: Getty

Rest easy, America, our national crisis is over.



Of course it’s not, but I do have some news to share: Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul, the YouTuber couple who threw a huge wedding bash in Las Vegas that may or may not have been real, have come clean. In a new vlog posted by Mongeau titled, “Get ready with me on my Wedding day (the truth about everything)” the social media celeb reveals she is not “legally bound” to Paul... so... they’re not actually married. But she keeps saying it’s real? Just not legal? I don’t know.

She said (emphasis my own):

“To touch on the wedding stuff, like, we’re fucking crazy for getting married. That really sums it up. We could fucking be married forever or for fucking 10 days and get back together or fucking break up and meet back up again in fucking 20 years because we’ll realize that no one else will ever understand us in the same way or whatever it is. I mean, we are definitely really crazy for taking it day-by-day, but that’s what we’re doing... To everybody that’s calling it fake because we rushed into it or because I don’t do things traditionally, because I wanted to not do it legally—any wedding I have, if I have three more fucking weddings, I really wouldn’t want to do it on paper because I think that legally binding yourself to someone takes away the love. Like, it’s just unnecessary. To all of the people that think it’s not real and we’re just putting on this show as two fucking sociopaths, it is real.

She also confirms that #Jana, their relationship, is genuine, even if their marriage involved no paperwork:

“To touch on Jana being real and all of that kind of shit and whatever, I understand anybody asking if it’s like fake because obviously it started off with us making a lot of jokes about doing everything for clout, you know? And I’ve been saying this a lot in interviews but I feel like the best way to put it is, like, ‘Yes, we hype things up for the camera, obviously, and we rush things and do crazy things, obviously. Hi, it’s my wedding day. But this all started with us hooking up at his house off camera.”

She also said she doesn’t doubt people for thinking #JANA is full of it, especially since she’s filming an MTV reality show called Tana Turns 21 right now and is certainly benefitting from the coverage:

“I’m getting accused every second of only marrying Jake for the reality show, which obviously is a very valid claim. If you saw Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul getting married and it happened to be perfectly timed with a reality show that she was also filming, I would accuse that of her too. I get it.”

And there you have it. If I had to put money on it, I’d say Tana and Jake have probably hooked up a few times and thought it would be funny to get married for the clout, and the rest is herstory. If only someone could explain to them that you can have a wedding, but if you don’t file the paperwork, nothing’s legal? You’re not actually married? But in YouTube world where everything is fake... perhaps that doesn’t even matter?