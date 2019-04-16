It’s official: Bella Thorne is single, baby!
According to Billboard, Thorne and her rapper boyfriend Mod Sun (real name Derek Smith, but affectionately referred to as “Pig-Pen” in my group chat) have split ways after two long years of dating. Bella broke the news in a slightly hilarious Instagram image with the not-so-silly caption, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end,” and a broken heart emoji.
Tana Mongeau, the YouTuber Thorne was in a polyamorous relationship with previously—that ended in February, and it’s still not totally clear if she, Mongeau and Mod Sun were a throuple—has yet to comment.
Like with any celebrity break-up I am much too emotionally invested in, I have a bunch of followup questions:
- What took Bella so long to cut him out?
- It’s been so long since Thorne has been single, will she hit the clubs hard to get over the breakup and once again become a tabloid mainstay? And why is my heart is racing at that prospect?
- What will happen to Thorne’s 19 cats? Surely Mod Sun was co-parenting that massive colony?
- Where will Mod Sun live now, assuming he shared Thorne’s tipi in her graffiti and dinosaur sculpture-adorned mansion?
- Is Mod Sun team-Pussy Riot now?
- Or Juvia’s Place?
- Will he change his rap name to an anagram of Bella Thorne’s name, just to always have a piece of her with him? And will that change be to “Lethal Boner”?
- Or collaborate with Tana Mongeau on a “Fuck Up” remix?
- How will this effect Thorne’s forthcoming memoir series?
- Who will she date next?
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either party post-conscious uncoupling, please, my email is in my byline below. Together, we can find the answers.