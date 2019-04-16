Image: Getty

It’s official: Bella Thorne is single, baby!

According to Billboard, Thorne and her rapper boyfriend Mod Sun (real name Derek Smith, but affectionately referred to as “Pig-Pen” in my group chat) have split ways after two long years of dating. Bella broke the news in a slightly hilarious Instagram image with the not-so-silly caption, “I will always love you. All good things must come to an end,” and a broken heart emoji.

Tana Mongeau, the YouTuber Thorne was in a polyamorous relationship with previously—that ended in February, and it’s still not totally clear if she, Mongeau and Mod Sun were a throuple—has yet to comment.

Like with any celebrity break-up I am much too emotionally invested in, I have a bunch of followup questions:

What took Bella so long to cut him out?

It’s been so long since Thorne has been single, will she hit the clubs hard to get over the breakup and once again become a tabloid mainstay? And why is my heart is racing at that prospect?

What will happen to Thorne’s 19 cats? Surely Mod Sun was co-parenting that massive colony?

Where will Mod Sun live now, assuming he shared Thorne’s tipi in her graffiti and dinosaur sculpture-adorned mansion?

Is Mod Sun team-Pussy Riot now?

Or Juvia’s Place?

Will he change his rap name to an anagram of Bella Thorne’s name, just to always have a piece of her with him? And will that change be to “Lethal Boner”?

Or collaborate with Tana Mongeau on a “Fuck Up” remix?

How will this effect Thorne’s forthcoming memoir series?

Who will she date next?

If you have any information on the whereabouts of either party post-conscious uncoupling, please, my email is in my byline below. Together, we can find the answers.