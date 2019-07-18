Image: Getty

Teen celeb reporter here, signing on. The latest—and in my opinion, whenever Bella Thorne is involved, the greatest—beef to hit a certain subset of Gen Z internet involves Thorne and YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

Here’s what you need to know: Thorne and Mongeau were part of a throuple with the Pig Pen-esque aspiring rapper Mod Sun last year, the details of which were never quite clear. Currently, Mongeau may or may not be engaged to another YouTuber, Jake Paul (brother to Logan Paul, that guy who posted a deeply inappropriate video in Japan’s so-called suicide forest) and Thorne is busy going on podcasts to promote her forthcoming book. On Wednesday night, however, both ladies decided to go at it on Twitter, which, coincidentally, is also solid promo for Mongeau’s currently-filming MTV reality show, Tana Turns 21.

“Tana and I are no longer good. She broke girl code I’m over it,” Thorne tweeted, to which Mongeau replied, “????? imagine taking every time ur mad at me to twitter but then telling ppl how much u care about me.................... wtf is this b :/.” Thorne quoted the tweet and added, “U legit started dating me for twitter.. how about u answer ur phone and talk to me instead of being on Twitter.” Mongeau replied once more, saying “dude what are you doing bella? like i have no idea why you’re mad, i’ve been texting you every minute since you tweeted, and for you to be tweeting me something as hurtful as saying I dated you for Twitter is literally fucking nuts & if you honestly think that damn i lost you.”

The conversation stops there, so, presumably, someone answered the phone.

Advertisement

The investigators at Page Six seem to believe the disagreement stems from the fact that just a few hours prior, Mongeau was photographed leaving dinner in Hollywood with Mod Sun... Mongeau’s? Bella’s ex? Both of theirs? It’s impossible to know. I do know that Tana left the three-person relationship before Bella and Mod called it quits at Coachella 2019, and that is information I will take to the grave.

Advertisement

Are the girls really fighting? Or are they simply creating drama for publicity? The world may never know.* I am now accepting any and all leads on this crucial uncoupling. My email’s in the signature below. The truth is out there.