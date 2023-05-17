The 2023 Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Tuesday in the south of France, and the luminaries attending premieres throughout the week have already blessed us with dramatic, extraordinarily glamorous looks. The event has the It-factor of the Met Gala, the “never heard of her” vibe of the BAFTA TV awards, and the film snobbery of the Oscars— when it comes to red carpet fashion, you can’t ask for a better combo.



The festival began with the premiere of Jeanne du Barry, a French film directed by Maïwenn, starring Johnny Depp as Louis XV. Despite Depp’s hefty baggage—or perhaps, for some people, because of it—the movie received a seven-minute standing ovation. But m ore importantly, d ozens of celebrities, filmmakers, tastemakers and aristocrats walked the red carpet in eye-popping fits . ( And to be clear, in this slideshow, we are celebrating their clothing —not necessarily the movie they were attending. )

Check back here this week, as we’ll keep sharing Cannes’ most noteworthy looks.