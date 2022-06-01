On Wednesday afternoon, after just two and a half days of deliberation, a Fairfax County, Virginia, jury concluded that Amber Heard did indeed defame her ex-husband, Johnny Depp, with her 2018 Washington Post op-ed alleging domestic violence. They concluded she wrote false statements about Depp, that she deliberately wrote them to damage him, and that she did so with malice. The jury ordered her to pay him $10 million in compensatory damages and $3 million in punitive, while Depp was ordered to pay Heard $2 million in compensatory damages only.



After news broke that the verdict would arrive on Wednesday, the multitudes of Depp fans and followers of the trial on TikTok exploded with anticipation. Videos posted mere minutes after reports noted the jury had come to a decision immediately racked up more than 100,000 views.

In the last six weeks, we’ve learned a lot—I’ve argued, entirely too much—in this media circus of a trial about the pair’s time together, with rather weighty and at times bizarre accusations waged from both parties. Sexual assault, physical altercations under the influence of drugs and alcohol, among other forms of intimate partner violence—or “mutual abuse”—have been litigated for an all-too-captive audience. Notably, it also revealed Heard’s team coordinating with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) on the op-ed at the center of the trial

The last month and a half’s proceedings have spawned innumerable think-pieces, tacky TikTok trends and hashtags on Twitter. It’s drawn mockery from the most unlikely corners of the country and the curiosity of spectators willing to pay scalpers for access to the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom. And recently, it’s unearthed startling details, like a coordinated disinformation campaign in an effort to discredit and vilify Heard. Even for those barely paying attention to the proceedings, it seemed impossible not to notice the overwhelming support for Depp long before the verdict was reached.

As jury deliberated since Friday, Heard kept a low profile, while Depp joined two back-to-back gigs with friend and musician, Jeff Beck, in England—even receiving a standing ovation at the famed Royal Albert Hall on Monday. Depp was reportedly at a pub in Newcastle, England, when the verdict was announced on Wednesday.

“Your presence shows where your priorities are. Johnny Depp plays guitar in the UK while Amber Heard waits for a verdict in Virginia. Depp is taking his snickering and lack of seriousness on tour,” a spokesperson for Heard commented to Jezebel.



This is the second defamation trial Depp has called for since the pair divorced. He sued The Sun for libel in 2018, after the publication deemed Depp a “wife beater” on its front page. Depp lost that case with a judge, concluding The Sun’s headline was “substantially true” after evaluating several incidents of Depp’s alleged abuse.

To prove defamation, Depp’s team had to show that Heard’s unnamed inclusion of him in the op-ed was a false statement purporting to be fact and that it caused him direct harm or damages.

I’m relieved to see this trial come to a close. And yet, the scars of seeing how truly cruel the court of public opinion can be for any self-identifying woman who alleges abuse and assault are indelible.