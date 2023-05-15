Lest you be confused with the BAFTAs that were held in February (aka the British Oscars), on Sunday night, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts celebrated the latter half of its name: the small screen. I love TV and I love red carpet fashion, so it really was a perfect evening for me, personally.
The red carpet was chock full of internationally renowned actors, as well as a few faces that may turn heads only in the UK. (Not trying to be snarky, just honest!) There were a variety of dress codes on display, which made me wonder what, if any, guidelines the BAFTAs gave attendees. See for yourself...