Oscars 2023 Red (Sorry, 'Champagne') Carpet: What the Celebs Are Wearing to Celebrate Themselves

Fashion

Florence Pugh, Stephanie Hsu, and Allison Williams opted for very, very large outfits.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Happy The Last of Us season finale night. I have no idea why HBO wouldn’t move the finale to a Friday night like they did for the Super Bowl, but they didn’t and so here we are: Watching celebs dress up for Hollywood’s biggest night!

So far, the biggest shocker of the evening is that there’s no actual red carpet for the red carpet arrivals. “We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron color that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour,” Lisa Love, a Vogue contributor and one of the night’s creative consultants, told the Associated Press. Well, alright then!

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Jimmy Kimmel, tonight’s host, also told the AP. A womp womp joke, which I really hope isn’t indicative of his monologue for the ceremony.

Will we finally get to call Michelle Yeoh an Oscar winner after tonight? Will everyone keep their hands to themselves? (Womp womp to myself, sorry.) Will Ellie and Joel make it somewhere safe for once?!?! It’s a big night, let’s kick it off by enjoying all the things the celebs are wearing to celebrate themselves! Cheers!

Stephanie Hsu

Stephanie Hsu

This is the absolute perfect dress to WIN an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in. HSU! HSU! HSU!

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

Elizabeth Olsen in Givenchy

I can’t really explain why, but this feels like what Ariel from The Little Mermaid would wear if she was going to a flapper-themed party. Into it!

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Jamie Lee Curtis in Dolce & Gabbana

Are all the attendees given ample notice about what color the carpet will be? Jamie Lee’s blending right in. I’d be pissed.

Laverne Cox in Vera Wang

Laverne Cox in Vera Wang

I am crazy into these sleeves and this turquoise wrap thing in a way that I’m fully confident I’ll be able to successfully recreate this myself this weekend.

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel

Vanessa Hudgens in vintage Chanel

This is really fucking boring. Respectfully, really fucking boring. I’m sorry, there’s literally no other way to describe this.

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

Monica Barbaro in Elie Saab

Sure. Fine. Solid Dress. Next.

Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward Couture

Fan Bingbing in Tony Ward Couture

This is glamour. This is HOLLYWOOD. This is the bar that everyone else needs to try and beat. So far, no one’s come even a little bit close. Fan is a STAR.

Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti

Ashley Graham in Alberta Ferretti

A little Batgirl couture! Fun!

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren

Malala Yousafzai in Ralph Lauren

Absolutely stunning, zero notes!

Sarah Polley

Sarah Polley

I have a lot of thoughts about Women Talking, but one of my biggest ones is that if you’re going to nominate a movie for best screenplay and best picture, you should also fucking nominate its director for Best Director.

Hong Chau

Hong Chau

The black and pink is giving me huge Regina George’s dress for the formal vibes. I think I’m into this? I think?!

Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

Allison Williams in Giambattista Valli Haute Couture

I am begging the universe for a M3GAN champagne carpet appearance. BEGGING.

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture

Florence Pugh in Valentino Haute Couture

Oh. My. God. Please step on my fucking neck in those insane platforms. (Not sure about this duvet situation but from the chest up, she looks amazing.)

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture

Cara Delevingne in Elie Saab Haute Couture

Cara recently revealed she’s four months sober after those rough airport paparazzi photos had everyone nervous about her last summer. She looks wonderful and healthy and I feel very happy for her<3

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

Mindy Kaling in Vera Wang

OK yes, she looks awesome. But, ugh, does she look awesome because of a certain diabetes drug that all the celebs are using nowadays? Mindy?? MINDY?!

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

Jennifer Connelly in Louis Vuitton

I know she was in Top Gun: Maverick, but I also feel like I haven’t seen or heard from Connelly since He’s Just Not That Into You. (Text me back, girl.) But damn, happy to see her here! This gets an A++ from me.

Angela Bassett in Moschino

Angela Bassett in Moschino

LET’S. FUCKING. GO. Holy hell this is incredible. She is also dressed to win Best Supporting Actress!! Ugh, I’m torn over who I want to win now.

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton

Ana de Armas in Louis Vuitton

This is not my favorite dress! I’m sorry, Ana!

James Hong

James Hong

The grandfather from Everything Everywhere All At Once wore googly eyes on his bowtie because of the googly eyes in the movie. I’m obsessed with this man.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

This isn’t quite as the iconic black Fleabag jumpsuit...but it is pretty damn good.

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

Jessica Chastain in Gucci

While Jessica Chastain always looks gorgeous...she has never wowed me on the red carpet. I am in desperate need of having someone to discuss this with so if you agree, please DM me.

Dwayne Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana

Dwayne Johnson in Dolce & Gabbana

Yes, get it daddy ;)

