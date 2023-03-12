Oscars 2023 Red (Sorry, 'Champagne') Carpet: What the Celebs Are Wearing to Celebrate Themselves

Happy The Last of Us season finale night. I have no idea why HBO wouldn’t move the finale to a Friday night like they did for the Super Bowl, but they didn’t and so here we are: Watching celebs dress up for Hollywood’s biggest night!



So far, the biggest shocker of the evening is that there’s no actual red carpet for the red carpet arrivals. “We chose this beautiful sienna, saffron color that evokes the sunset, because this is the sunset before the golden hour,” Lisa Love, a Vogue contributor and one of the night’s creative consultants, told the Associated Press. Well, alright then!

“I think the decision to go with a champagne carpet over a red carpet shows how confident we are that no blood will be shed,” Jimmy Kimmel, tonight’s host, also told the AP. A womp womp joke, which I really hope isn’t indicative of his monologue for the ceremony.



Will we finally get to call Michelle Yeoh an Oscar winner after tonight? Will everyone keep their hands to themselves? (Womp womp to myself, sorry.) Will Ellie and Joel make it somewhere safe for once?!?! It’s a big night, let’s kick it off by enjoying all the things the celebs are wearing to celebrate themselves! Cheers!