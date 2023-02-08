Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public

Thanks to mesh, glitter, and carefully placed feathers, the Naked Dress™ is experiencing a red-carpet renaissance.

Kylie Cheung
Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin, Pierre Suu, MEGA, DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS (Getty Images)

Putting together an outfit is hard. It’s intensive labor; it requires so much brain power that former President Obama famously—deliberately!—wore the same thing every day to save time and cognitive energy on decision-making. That’s one solution, though a very boring one. Another solution? Just don’t wear clothes at all!

In 2014, Rihanna debuted the sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Naked Dress seen ‘round the world, and, for a while, it seemed like it might just be a beautiful blip in the timeline of humankind. The sheer diamond gown felt like a glorious call-back to more daring eras in fashion, like, say, Rose McGowan at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards, or Cher at the 1974 Met Gala. Flash-forward to today and, thanks to mesh, glitter, and carefully placed feathers, the Naked Dress™ is experiencing a red carpet renaissance.

At this point, you might be thinking to yourself: How many different ways could you possibly be naked in public? To that I say, take a page from pioneers like Kendall Jenner, Florence Pugh, Rita Ora, Rosalía, and Lizzo—the creativity and innovation of this latest Naked Dress craze is boundless. It’s time to join them in freeing ourselves from the mental prison of crafting an outfit, and just celebrate all the varied approaches to being tastefully (and not-so-tastefully!) nude in public.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner wore this to Lori Harvey’s birthday bash in January, and while she’s caught heat for wearing some, err, scene-stealing outfits to girlfriends’ weddings and varying parties before, I actually applaud her for this. What outfit could be more fitting for a birthday party than your literal birthday suit? Jenner posted other angles of the dress to her Instagram, if you’re looking for more inspo.

Rosalía

Rosalía

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Carlos Alvarez (Getty Images)

I don’t use the term “mother” lightly, but Rosalía is, absolutely putting the “mami” in Motomami (her Grammy-winning album!). Just as Rita Ora made the most out of a single feather boa, Rosalía appears to have made the most out of a very large, satin bow.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Steve Granitz (Getty Images)

Speaking of glitter, here’s Olivia Wilde at the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last fall. She looks like a radiant disco ball with pink feather trim and semi-visible nipples. I love it.

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

Of course, Rodrigo, the famed ambassador for Gen-Z, opted for a laid-back, sheer gown that could also double as a poolside swimsuit cover-up at the Grammys.

GAYLE serves goth glam

GAYLE serves goth glam

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Johnny Nunez (Getty Images)

Rising star and TikTok hitmaker GAYLE showed up to the Grammys in a similar look to Rodgrio, but more daring: a ripped-up, totally see-through black gown matched with star-shaped pasties and giant platform heels.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

More glitter, always more glitter, please. Jessica Chastain’s semi-sheer, diamond-encrusted, spider-web number at the Golden Globes in January was a subtler naked dress, but naked, nonetheless.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: KEVIN MAZUR (Getty Images)

Vanessa Hudgens’ look at the last Met Gala truly had me ready for a Black Swan reboot, in which Hudgens plays the dark antagonist in this mostly naked, sheer Moschino dress. I’d personally love to look in the mirror and see this. Bloody perfection.

Kylie Jenner in Mugler

Kylie Jenner in Mugler

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Taylor Hill (Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner in Mugler looks like the woman of my nightmares, and I love it.

Diamond-encrusted Zoë Kravitz

Diamond-encrusted Zoë Kravitz

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz was ahead of the trend: Her dress for the 2021 Met Gala was essentially a pure-diamond swimsuit cover-up that doesn’t actually cover up much at all. If I could afford this, it’s the only thing I’d wear to a casual day at the beach.

Liza Koshy

Liza Koshy

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Liza Koshy at the Golden Globes in January was pretty much just a tasteful roll of black lace. She truly pulled off a feat that I, personally, could never do—which is to look elegant and sophisticated while naked.

Rita Ora

Rita Ora

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin (Getty Images)

You might have previously known Ora as the singer of some very catchy early 2010s hits. But henceforth, you’ll know her from this mostly invisible Weinsanto dress she stepped out in on Friday, which is, in effect, 99.9 perfect sheer fabric and the world’s hardest-working feather boa.

Florence Pugh

Florence Pugh

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Pierre Suu (Getty Images)

Yes, Flo heard all your sexist bitching about her barbie pink #FreeTheNipple look in Rome, and She Really Doesn’t Care Do U?? Pugh wore this stunning, skin-colored, near-naked two-piece in the fall—and freed the nipple yet again. What an elegant middle finger to the haters.

Miss Flo, again

Miss Flo, again

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto (Getty Images)

Here it is, ladies and gents, the dress that had many adult men in Pugh’s Instagram comments asking to speak to the manager over...nipples. For all the harassment Pugh faced for this Valentino look please remember that Jezebel was very much here for it from day one.

Lizzo: Another birthday party birthday suit

Lizzo: Another birthday party birthday suit

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: MEGA (Getty Images)

I especially respect Lizzo’s look because, unlike the previous Naked Dresses, this one from the Matthew Reisman Collection is giving color, glitter, personality, flare. Take notes.

Rita Ora, again—this time in color!

Rita Ora, again—this time in color!

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Mike Marsland (Getty Images)

If her previous Naked Dress didn’t do it for you—I give you Ora at the British Fashion Awards in December. The whole eye mask element took this Nensi Dojaka mesh dress to the next level—it’s giving hot, blood-thirsty mermaid.

Paying tribute to the classics: Rose McGowan

Paying tribute to the classics: Rose McGowan

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Barry King (Getty Images)

Of course, none of these aforementioned looks would even exist today without their foremothers. Rose McGowan, thank you for your service at the 1998 MTV Video Music Awards—not only did you essentially invent the naked dress, you basically invented nudity itself.

Cher at the 1974 Met Gala

Cher at the 1974 Met Gala

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection (Getty Images)

No look will ever hit quite like Cher at the 1974 Met Gala—an absolute dream in feathery, shimmery Bob Mackie that makes her look like the most gorgeous Rainforest Cafe sparkler.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Image for article titled Celebs Keep Pioneering New Ways to Be Naked in Public
Photo: DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS (Getty Images)

Ratajkowski flaunted her post-divorce glow at W Magazine’s 50th anniversary party in October. She looks like a shimmery fish caught in a fisherman’s diamond-encrusted net—lucky him.

