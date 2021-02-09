Brandi Glanville Has Discovered Her Armie Hammer Thirst Tweet Was the Worst Idea

Image : L: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for WE tv, R: Jon Kopaloff ( Getty Images )

Only those free of the allure of celebrity news need reminding: actor Armie Hammer currently faces a slew of abuse allegations from multiple women. Those accusations range from emotional abuse, sexual coercion, and physical abuse, including knife scars and bruises, and originated from supposedly leaked Instagram DMs, in which Hammer detailed violent, gruesome, cannibalistic desires: “If I wanted to cut off one of your toes and keep it with me in my pocket so I always had a piece of you in my possession?” read one. “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you,” read another.

All of this is necessary context and remarkably easy information to access on Google.com, but apparently that’s too time-consuming for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Brandi Glanville. On Monday, s he tweeted and deleted, “Dear @armiehammer You can have my rib cage [heart emoji] how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter #letsbbq,” a direct reference to Hammer’s ex-girlfriend Courtney Vucekovich, who told Page Six last month, “[Hammer] “said to me he wants to break my rib and barbecue and eat it.” Yikes.

Later that same day, she apologized for the oversight, tweeting, “Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson.” Let this be a lesson in... reading comprehension?

Anyway, as a result of the accusations, Hammer has been dropped by his talent agency WME, as well as his personal publicist . He called the accusations “bullshit claims” and “vicious and spurious online attacks,” but still dropped out of the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, which he was booked to co-star in next to Jennifer Lopez. I hope Glanville has taken note. [Page Six]

When you enter the Full House, you’ve entered a family.

Bob Saget (Danny Tanner on the sitcom that just won’t quit) went on the Inside of You With Michael Rosenbaum podcast to talk about, I guess, Aunt Becky’s prison stint. What else is there left to say? Lori Loughlin served her time, now she’s out, still rich and famous, the end...

Or is it?

“I love her. I’ve been asked [about] it a lot. I’ve gotten whittled down. I just love her,” Saget said, eloquently. “I don’t know, I’d like to see a lot of other people doing time. We’re in such a place where no matter what I say I’m screwed, and I just love her. That’s where I am on that.”

I’d say tacking on “other people should go to jail, I don’t know” to your “I love Lori,” sentiment is certainly screwing yourself, but whatever! These non-riches, we simply do not understand. [Hollywood Life]