Armie Hammer Denies 'Vicious and Spurious' Sexts, Drops Out of Jennifer Lopez Movie

Over the weekend, Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer became a trending topic on Twitter, as supposed sexts from the actor circulated on the platform. These ranged from cringe-y conversations about kink to statements like, “I need to drink your blood. Why the distance?” and “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.” There were completely unverified, but shocking enough to make the rounds on Monday.
Now, a few days later, Hammer has released a statement to E!, expressing that he will no longer co-star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”
A production spokesperson for Shotgun Wedding shared their own statement: “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”
Trolls have too much power, man. [E!]
Say what you will about the coupling of rapper G-Eazy and Pretty Little Liar Ashely Benson, but they may be in it for the long haul. It’s already been a year!
A source told Us Weekly, “G-Eazy and Ashley are in a great place. Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them, and it looks like they are in it for the long haul... They have been staying in L.A. at her house mostly and have been to Miami for vacation. They have a very normal life together. They cook, work out, go on hikes and have friends over for dinner. When they’re together, they are very affectionate and there is a ton of sexual chemistry between them.”
I seriously hope they’re not vacationing in Florida during a pandemic. “Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious—but not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet,” the source continued. “They’re definitely having fun and doing well. They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during the quarantine.”
Good for them, I guess! I wonder how his ex Halsey and her ex Cara Delevingne are taking it...
- Post Malone sent hospital workers a bunch of crocs, which strikes me as a surprisingly helpful gift? The arch support! [TMZ]
- Paula Abdul can’t name a single winner from the American Idol reboot, just like the rest of us. [Hollywood Life]
- Rachel Lindsay, the first Black Bachelorette in franchise history, says the series has casting problems if one of its contestants, James Taylor, was involved in last week’s Trump riots on the Capitol. Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss tweeted, “Whoever that former cast member/idiot jerkoff is that went to Trump’s treasonous rally, got a message for ya … You are officially exiled from #BachelorNation!!! Shame on you,” to which Lindsay responded, “Reason #4853569536 we have to do better with casting.” Duh. [Us Weekly]
- Betty White runs “a mile each morning,” meanwhile, I can’t get dressed most days. Happy almost-99th birthday, girl! [Hollywood Life]
If anything ever happens to Betty White, the world just better damn well end on the spot.