Armie Hammer Denies 'Vicious and Spurious' Sexts, Drops Out of Jennifer Lopez Movie

Over the weekend, Call Me By Your Name’s Armie Hammer became a trending topic on Twitter, as supposed sexts from the actor circulated on the platform. These ranged from cringe-y conversations about kink to statements like, “I need to drink your blood. Why the distance?” and “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.” There were completely unverified, but shocking enough to make the rounds on Monday.

Now, a few days later, Hammer has released a statement to E!, expressing that he will no longer co-star alongside Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding. “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims, but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot, in good conscience now, leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic,” Hammer said. “Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that.”

A production spokesperson for Shotgun Wedding shared their own statement: “Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision.”

Say what you will about the coupling of rapper G-Eazy and Pretty Little Liar Ashely Benson, but they may be in it for the long haul. It’s already been a year!

A source told Us Weekly, “G-Eazy and Ashley are in a great place. Friends of hers thought he might just be a rebellious rebound, but there is real chemistry between them, and it looks like they are in it for the long haul... They have been staying in L.A. at her house mostly and have been to Miami for vacation. They have a very normal life together. They cook, work out, go on hikes and have friends over for dinner. When they’re together, they are very affectionate and there is a ton of sexual chemistry between them.”

I seriously hope they’re not vacationing in Florida during a pandemic. “Ashley and G-Eazy have become super serious—but not in terms of an engagement, marriage or a baby yet,” the source continued. “They’re definitely having fun and doing well. They’re super comfortable with each other and have bonded a ton during the quarantine.”

Good for them, I guess! I wonder how his ex Halsey and her ex Cara Delevingne are taking it...

