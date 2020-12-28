Aunt Becky Is Free From Prison

Image : JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP ( Getty Images )

After serving a two-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, Aunt Becky (aka, actor Lori Loughlin) has left prison, spokeswoman Sally Swarts confirmed on Monday. She’s free!

According to CNN, Becky began her sentence on October 30, which means she wasn’t let out early on good behavior like fellow actor pal Felicity Huffman; as you recall, both women were indicted for their involvement in the highly publicized College Admissions Scandal. In Spring 2019, Aunt Becky and her husband Mossimo Giannulli (of the Target Mossimos) got caught dropping $500,000 in bribes to gain admission for their daughters Olivia Jade and “the other one” (Isabella Rose Giannulli) into the University of Southern California. The couple pled not guilty, then pled guilty a year later, reaching a plea agreement 14-months after charges were first filed. Conversely, Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a proctor a $15,000 bribe to correct answers on her daughters’ SAT exam not long after the College Admissions Scandal story broke—she received a meager 14-day sentence, of which she served 11 days.

But we’re here to talk about Aunt Becky, right? After returning home from prison, Lori Loughlin will pay a fine of $150,000, serve two years of supervised release, and perform 100 hours of community service. Husband Mossimo Giannulli began his five-month sentence in late November, unlikely to be released until his time is up in April 2021. Once freed, he will also serve two years of supervised release, pay a $250,000 fine, and perform 250 hours of community service, at which point I hope I never have to hear about this family again. Olivia Jade who?