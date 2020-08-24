Conway, Out

Photo : Getty

It seems that Claudia Conway won’t have to move out after all: Kellyanne Conway has announced that she is leaving her job as a top Trump advisor in just a few short days.



“I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month,” Conway said in a statement on Sunday night, adding that her husband, George Conway, a vocal Trump critic and founder of the anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, “will also be making changes”:

“We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids. Our four children are teens and ‘tweens starting a new academic year, in middle school and high school, remotely from home for at least a few months. As millions of parents nationwide know, kids ‘doing school from home’ requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times.” Conway continued: “This is completely my choice and my voice. In time, I will announce future plans. For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama.”

At least one of her beloved children tweeted on Sunday that she intended to seek emancipation from her parents. “I’m devastated that my mother is actually speaking at the RNC. Like, devastated beyond compare,” Claudia Conway wrote. “I’m officially pushing for emancipation. Buckle up, because this is probably going to be public one way or another, unfortunately.”

“My mother’s job ruined my life to begin with,” she continued. “Heartbreaking that she continues to go down that path after years of watching her children suffer. Selfish. It’s all about money and fame, ladies and gentlemen.”

As for her father, Claudia added that “politically, we agree on absolutely nothing,” only that they “happen to have common sense when it comes to our current president.” As a result of this renewed focus on their kids, George Conway will be taking a hiatus from Twitter, his preferred medium for attacking Trump.

Conway has managed to hang on as one of Trump’s longest- running advisors, praised throughout the administration for her ability to distort the truth and mangle facts nearly as well as the president himself. Despite her departure from the White House, she’s still expected to speak at the RNC as planned this week.