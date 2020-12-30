Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Followers Over a Drawing of Boobs, Calls Prudish Unfollowers 'Babies'

Image : Brendon Thorne ( Getty Images )

And now, for some non-Hilaria Baldwin news: Billie Eilish lost 100,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday for... posting a drawing of boobs?

Large scale, it doesn’t mean much: T he singer went from 73 million on the social media site to 72.9, but it does seem to confirm that some of her audience is prudish. Eilish posted an illustration of a woman’s figure after being prompted by a fan to “Post a Picture Of: a drawing you’re really proud of.” Sure, nips and butts were visible, but it is all very innocuous, as seen in the Tweet below:

And Eilish’s response to losing 100,000 users? To call those unfollowers “babies.” Touché, I suppose.

This strikes me as a continuation of the public’s obsession with Billie’s body—it wasn’t that long ago that she released a tour video/monologue about body image after years of rocking baggy clothing (sometimes, style is just style ). “If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she recites in it, slowly undressing. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?” It seems as though they’ll even judge her for it through artwork, which is all kinds of puritanical fucked up.

Anyway, I guess the news of her follower count drop made the rounds, because by Wednesday morning she was already back up to 73 million on Instagram. So it goes. [New York Post]

Image : VALERIE MACON / AFP ( Getty Images )

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Janet Hubert, who you know as the original Aunt Viv, has something to say about Lori Loughlin’s brief two-month stint in prison for her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal. “So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc.,” Hubert wrote on Twitter. “Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified! #onlyinamerikkka”

Take that, Aunt Becky! [Hollywood Life]