Billie Eilish Loses 100,000 Followers Over a Drawing of Boobs, Calls Prudish Unfollowers 'Babies'

And now, for some non-Hilaria Baldwin news: Billie Eilish lost 100,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday for... posting a drawing of boobs?
Large scale, it doesn’t mean much: The singer went from 73 million on the social media site to 72.9, but it does seem to confirm that some of her audience is prudish. Eilish posted an illustration of a woman’s figure after being prompted by a fan to “Post a Picture Of: a drawing you’re really proud of.” Sure, nips and butts were visible, but it is all very innocuous, as seen in the Tweet below:
And Eilish’s response to losing 100,000 users? To call those unfollowers “babies.” Touché, I suppose.
This strikes me as a continuation of the public’s obsession with Billie’s body—it wasn’t that long ago that she released a tour video/monologue about body image after years of rocking baggy clothing (sometimes, style is just style). “If what I wear is comfortable, I am not a woman. If I shed the layers, I am a slut,” she recites in it, slowly undressing. “Though you’ve never seen my body, you still judge me for it. Why?” It seems as though they’ll even judge her for it through artwork, which is all kinds of puritanical fucked up.
Anyway, I guess the news of her follower count drop made the rounds, because by Wednesday morning she was already back up to 73 million on Instagram. So it goes. [New York Post]
Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Janet Hubert, who you know as the original Aunt Viv, has something to say about Lori Loughlin’s brief two-month stint in prison for her involvement in the College Admissions Scandal. “So when white actresses commit crimes they get new shows, pilots, etc.,” Hubert wrote on Twitter. “Lori Loughlin ...I assume, will get an Emmy for her time in prison. Hmmmm...oh to be white, blond, and privileged! No thanks I would rather be bold, black, and dignified! #onlyinamerikkka”
Take that, Aunt Becky! [Hollywood Life]
- Tiger King’s Joe Exotic says he’d rather die of covid-19 than die on a ventilator, which makes me think he doesn’t actually know anything about the coronavirus. [TMZ]
- Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 45 years of sobriety. Outstanding work! [Page Six]
- Remember when YouTuber Logan Paul filmed a dead body in the Aokigahara Forest in Japan, known colloquially as “the suicide forest,” because of all the unfortunate deaths by suicide that take place there? Well... he got sued! Bye, bye Logang. [TMZ]
- Tyrese Gibson and Samantha Lee Gibson have split after four years of marriage. [Hollywood Life]
- Chris Harrison is moving to Austin (boo, go back to Dallas, jerk!) and promises he’s not leaving The Bachelor (also boo, bring in new blood!). [Page Six]
- The Office’s Angela Kinsey has tested positive for covid-19. [Just Jared]
- Miley Cyrus fantasizes about sharing a life with Harry Styles, to which I say, get in line! [E! Online]
- The Bachelorette’s Brendan Morais says he doesn’t regret leaving the show (and Tayshia Adams) which is great, because he can now hit me up. [Us Weekly]
- Syrian Director Hatem Ali has died. He was 58 years old. [Variety]
