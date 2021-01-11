Is Armie Hammer Really As Bad at Sexting As Your Third-to-Last Hookup? Maybe!

Image : David Livingston ( Getty Images )

Rarely does a gossip story shake the world like this one: over the weekend, Call Me By Your Name actor Armie Hammer became a trending topic on Twitter as alleged private DMs from Hammer were screenshot and proliferated on the social media platform. Of course, there’s no way to verify if these saucy private messages are real—and it is the internet, so they’re probably not—but a girl can dream: in them, Hammer allegedly writes sexts like “I’m going to be sooo naughty and kinky with you there. Oh the possibilities. Hahaha,” according to The Sun. “I need to drink your blood. Why the distance?” he continues. “I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you.”

But does he?

Back in 2017, Hammer liked a bunch of BDSM links—specifically, a few items about bondage play like Shibari, Decider reports, so he may in fact be freaky. But is he “drink your blood while you bone” freaky? I am dying to know. [The Sun]

In an interview with The Sunday Times, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed that she wants to have nearly a “cricket team!” worth of kids with husband Nick Jonas, which in American means 11 babies. “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure,” she said.

Chopra added that social distancing has been good for the couple I kind of forgot about but am delighted by nonetheless, saying, “Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by, because with both of our careers it’s hard to find that kind of time... It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”

That’s sweet, but I’m still stuck on the 11 children thing. Good luck to you, ma’am! [The Sunday Times]