In Surprising Twist, Openly Male Man Faces Consequences for Alleged Abuse

Photo : Tommaso Boddi ( Getty Images )

Stunning developments over here. In the wake of allegations against Armie Hammer– ranging from emotional abuse and sexual coercion to the sending of unsolicited messages in which he detailed sexual fantasies in graphic detail—the actor has been dropped by his talent agency.



WME’s Hammer-dropping is “the latest development of a career in freefall,” as The Hollywood Reporter described it. Shortly after the various claims began coming to light, the actor was forced to resign from Shotgun Wedding, an action romantic comedy that would’ve paired him opposite Jennifer Lopez. (Josh Duhamel has since been recast in his role.) And last week, Hammer left The Offer, a show about the making of Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather.

Hammer addressed the allegations made against him last month without exactly denying them , notes THR: “I’m not responding to these bullshit claims.” He added that he was only dropping out of Shotgun Wedding because he could not “in good conscience...leave my children for four months to shoot a film,” despite the fact that he didn’t see them for like five months last year following his separation from Elizabeth Chambers, apparently by choice ? Anyway! Stay tuned...

Speaking of AlLeGeDlY horrible men, Evan Rachel Wood has come forward with more claims of abuse and mistreatment at the hands of Marilyn Manson, whom she dated from 2007 to 2010.

The actress – who had previously accused Manson of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse while they were together —said on her Instagram Story last night that the musician was regularly racist and antisemitic, both around her and towards her, sometimes with the goal of further entrenching his dominance in the relationship.

Per Page Six, Wood said that Manson :

has multiple tattoos of Nazi symbols, both implicit and explicit

told Wood, whose mother converted to Judaism and raised her Jewish , that she was lucky she wasn’t “blood Jewish”

would draw “swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me”

frequently said the N-word: “Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or, god forbid, called him out, you were singled out and abused more.”

Manson–w ho has been dropped by his manager, record label, and talent agency—has thus far denied all claims of abuse made against him.