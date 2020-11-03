Aunt Becky Has 'Quietly' Gone to Prison, Hopes to Emerge For Christmas (Her Trademark Season)

Image : JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP ( Getty Images )

Sure is a slow news day, huh? According to Good Morning America, actor Lori Loughlin (known only to this blog as Aunt Becky) began her two-month sentence at the the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, California on Friday for her involvement in the college admissions scandal. Fans of the bribery ring will remember FCI as the same correctional facility actor Felicity Huffman served 11 days of her 14 day sentence. (She was released early.)

Becky “surrendered to authorities at FCI three weeks early after reaching an agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s office and agreeing not to seek early release for COVID-related reasons,” GMA reports. She will begin the first two weeks of her sentence in quarantine. However, as TMZ points out, if covid-19 spreads in the prison, she may be released early and made to serve the remainder of her sentence under house arrest. She’ll be home for the holidays yet!

Back in August, Aunt Becky was sentenced to serve two months in prison, pay a $150,000 fine, and participate in 100 hours of community service for her involvement in the college admissions scandal—in which she and her husband Mossimo Giannulli allegedly dropped $500,000 to get their daughters Olivia Jade and the other one into USC. At the time, Becky requested Giannulli serve his sentence at a different time, so their adult daughters would have one parent around, and to let her pick the prison. And so, as of October 30, Becky has taken up residence at FCI, presumably hoping to be released early like Huffman before her. The difference there, of course, is the size of the bribe: Huffman spent $15,000, a fraction of Becky’s half-a-million.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Becky spent the days leading up to her prison time, “hunkered down at home with her family” and “preparing... She’s a pretty spiritual person who loves yoga, pilates and meditates and has been trying to just be at peace with the situation and that’s what she’s been doing to prepare.” They added that she had “definitely become more secluded and private with the details of everything and her goal was always to go in as quietly as possible,” but “wanted to go in before her deadline to arrive in November,” as Becky had a Nov. 19 deadline to begin her sentence.

As for her daughters—they’re not handling it well. According to a E! News source, “The girls were there saying their goodbyes before Lori headed off. It was a big moment for their family and everyone was very upset. Although the girls knew it was coming and have had time to prepare, it’s still devastating to see their mom go. Both Olivia and Bella are very distraught over it. They are grateful it is for only two months but are anxious knowing they will have a very different and hard holiday season this year.”

Or will they? Only time will tell, but if I know anything about rich famous white women, it’s that if they want to be above the law they will find a way to emerge unscathed.