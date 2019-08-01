Image: Getty

Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli are scheduled to appear in court on August 27, to atone for their participation in the the scam that keeps on giving. IYou’ve probably got it committed to memory by now, but Aunt Becky and her fashion designer husband are accused of spending $500,000 to ensure their two daughters, influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella “Bella” Ginnaulli (who’ve I’ve begun referring to as “the other one”), were admitted to USC, despite not really wanting to go. Loughlin has pleaded not guilty. Yet the drama continues apace.

Us Weekly reported earlier this week that both sisters were kicked out of their USC sorority... the first time, to my knowledge, that it has been mentioned publicly that they were in one. The question is now: Is that true? And also: why would the organization wait until now to give them the boot? They weren’t really even going to school, anyway, right? I thought Olivia has been hiding out in Malibu for weeks?



A source told Us Weekly, “Olivia and Bella were both in Kappa Kappa Gamma and the sorority has since kicked them out and is trying to distance themselves from the situation as much as possible,” adding that, “This has strengthened their bond more than anything possibly could.” Uh, okay? Consider this a battle of tabloid mags, because on Wednesday HollywoodLife argued that the report is wrong.

The gossip site received a statement from Kappa Kappa Gamma that read, “The story regarding these two individuals is false. Bella Giannulli remains an active member of the Delta Tau chapter of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Olivia Jade did not complete the membership process.”

Advertisement

And there you have it! Bella is a sorority sister, and Olivia is... her biological sister, one who once had a shit ton of #SponCon deals and now takes incognito trips to IKEA. Godspeed, young influencer.