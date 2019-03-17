Unfortunately for Lori Loughlin, we’ve got a ways to go before the fallout from Admissionsgate (note to self: find better name) ceases to hold our fascination. Thus, here’s a video of her mentioning the grand sum she obviously wasted on the education of her daughter, Olivia Jade.

In the video, Loughlin wonders about the lyric “England is my city” by YouTuber Jake Paul’s “It’s Everyday Bro” video.

“If you would have said, ‘England is my city,’ I would say, ‘Why did I pay all this money for your education?’” Loughlin joked.



“We’re going to leave it at that,” replied Olivia Jade, who has previously said

“I’m literally never at school.”

What’s peculiar about this whole thing is why anyone felt it was necessary for Olivia Jade to attend USC—an extremely expensive but academically so-so university—when she was already a very successful YouTube and Instagram influencer. So she could contract meningitis from the handle of a dorm toilet? So she could drunkenly make out with a pimple-faced Sigma Chi pledge named Mark whose parents owns a string of car dealerships in Marin County? You can do all that stuff at San Diego State!

Advertisement

While Olivia Jade has been a student at USC since last fall, she’s reportedly mortified by the fallout and wishes she’d just “skipped college like she wanted to,” according to Hollywood Life. If anything, this scandal has illuminated another pervasive lie that seems to have been embraced by Baby Boomers in particular, which is that if you can just get your kid into a good college, it will somehow unlock a successive series of opportunities for the rest of their lives.

It’s not true! You get to bank on your alma mater for two years, tops, following graduation, then you have to go on and accomplish something else. But Olivia Jade was already accomplishing something, and—based on the number of people willing to watch her try on clothes for ten minutes—she was apparently very good at it. No amount of felonious conspiring from her mother was going to get her to close YouTube and go to class.

On the bright side for Olivia Jade, all of this has massively raised her profile, which will translate directly to her follower count. So in the end, maybe her mother did do something useful for her! I hope it was worth it!