Image: AP

Lori Loughlin, one of the Famouses accused of spending $500,000 in bribes to get her daughters, Instagram influencer Olivia Jade and the other one into the University of Southern California despite the fact that neither party seemed to really want to attend, is having some thoughts. Maybe some regrets. Both?

Acording to Entertainment Tonight, Aunt Becky “feels very much alone,” these days. She may even regret pleading not guilty. Considering her defense may or may not be that she literally “didn’t know” the money she gave to “college bribery mastermind Rick Singer” was “going to grease the palm of a USC coach to get their daughter into USC,” I would be, too.

A source close to Loughlin told ET:

“While a few friends have stuck by her side, many others have cut her off. [Loughlin] still feels it’s a huge misunderstanding, but seeing others be sentenced has scared her. She is watching the reduced sentences of those who have taken plea deals, and wondering each day if she’s made the wrong decision... ...Lori has no choice but to hang in there and do the best she can before her sentencing. She is trying to live a normal everyday life and to take this time to stay strong but it isn’t easy. Lori doesn’t have the support she once had. She is feeling a ‘fall from grace’ having had a persona as a wholesome mom and now being seen as a pariah. People keep giving Lori a hard time for being out and about and looking carefree, but she realizes that she might end up in prison and this might just be her last months of freedom for some time. This has been such a tough time for her, she has had good days and bad but right now the reality that she is facing jail becomes more real.”

Advertisement

As you may recall—I sure didn’t but it’s so nice you should hear it twice—another source close to Loughlin told ET Aunt Becky feels she “strongly believes” she “doesn’t deserve” jail time.

Rich people, eh? Always thinkin’ they’re above the law.

In the meantime, I look forward to paying off my student loan debt until death.

