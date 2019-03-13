As you may already know, Olivia Jade, daughter of now legendary college admissions scammer Lori Loughlin, is a relatively famous vlogger and professional pretty person. With 1.3 million Instagram followers and endorsement deals with companies like Amazon and TRESemmé, this girl is a bonafide influencer who’d much rather spend her days hawking products online and taking elaborately staged selfies than sitting in class. God! That is, if there’s still anything for Olivia Jade to sell once all the brands she has endorsement deals with get around to reading the news.

Variety reports that Olivia Jade has already lost one endorsement deal with HP, whose photo printer appears on her Instagram page. “HP worked with Lori Loughlin and Olivia Jade in 2017 for a one-time product campaign. HP has removed the content from its properties,” the company wrote in a statement. Variety also reports that Olivia Jade has a ton of other deals with brands that have yet to comment on whether they’ll continue to work with her, including “Amazon, Dolce & Gabbana, Lulus, Marc Jacobs Beauty, Sephora, Smashbox Beauty Cosmetics, Smile Direct Club, Too Faced Cosmetics, Boohoo, and Unilever’s TRESemmé.”

Considering I had never heard of this girl until yesterday, it’s unbelievable to hear Olivia Jade has this many deals with brands. Just when you think you’re up on all the D-list celebrities (I can pick Bebe Rexha’s face out of a crowd, no problem), some child of rich and famous comes along and reveals herself to be a wildly popular vlogger at the center of a huge mail fraud crime ring involving elite colleges?! I can’t keep up.