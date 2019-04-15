Image: AP

This is not going to end well for Aunt Becky.



According to the Associated Press, Lori Loughlin and her husband, the Target fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty in the ongoing college admissions scandal dubbed Operation Varsity Blues in court on Monday.

Loughlin and Giannulli, as you’ve certainly committed to memory at this point, are charged with paying over $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Giannulli were admitted to the University of Southern California, despite being terrible students who didn’t want to go to school in the first place but were terrified of the FOMO.

Last Tuesday, Loughlin and a few other rich parents were given additional charges in a “second superseding indictment with conspiring to commit fraud and money laundering,” after rejecting a first plea deal. (The tabloids believe Loughlin did this because she and her lawyer assumed the DA was bluffing, which, if truem seems like a bad tactic?)

Last week, actor Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to paying a purported $15,000 to have someone else take her eldest daughter’s SAT and secure her a place at an elite university in the same scandal. She, like Loughlin, was indicted in federal court on March 12 and was released on $250,000 bail.

Advertisement

I’m no lawyer and don’t pretend to be, but doesn’t it seem increasingly more likely that Loughlin and Giannulli could be headed to jail? Pleading not guilty seems like a bad idea, especially when there’s so much evidence stacked against you. Maybe they think they can buy their way out of this, too.