In the midst of the ongoing college admissions scandal, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli’s YouTuber/Instagram influencer daughter Olivia Jade has been laying low, and attempting to get out of the public eye as much as possible. However, over the weekend, Jade was snapped shopping at an IKEA in Burbank, California—as People reports, she was likely looking to redecorate her own place after moving out of Aunt Becky’s house. My question for her is: Why not go on a weekday? Clearly she’s never shopped at an IKEA before. It’s crowded there!

A source told People:

“Olivia is doing well. What’s going on with her parents is still upsetting to her, but she is also trying to focus on her own life as well. Her parents still face a lot of media attention. There is paparazzi at the family house every day. It’s very stressful for everyone. Olivia has decided to move out for now. She doesn’t want to be followed when she leaves her home. She wants to focus on rebuilding her business. She spends time with friends and other vloggers that inspire her.”

“Vloggers that inspire her.”

All of this reminds me of an Olivia Jade video from April 2018, in which she is joined by fellow YouTube celebrities Trisha Paytas and David Dobrik for an In N Out mukbang. (For those unfamiliar, mukbangs originated in South Korea and are videos in which people eat in front of the camera. That’s it.) In the clip, Dobrik tells Jade he had IKEA Swedish meatballs for lunch, which she responds with, “IKEA has food? Clearly I’m uncultured.” When someone off camera asks if she’s been to one before, she replied “No comment... Wait, what do you mean, the furniture store? Since when do they serve food?”

Love a good, desperate pivot to “relatable” for her!

I’m too fragile for this shit.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Louis Tomlinson of One Direction fame has revealed that a 1D reunion is totally in the cards, filling my heart and smashing it to smithereens in the same instance.

“I do think it will happen. I’d certainly have something to say about it if it didn’t,” he told ODE Entertainment. “I think it’s inevitable.”

He continued:

“‘When?’ Is the big question. And that’s something that none of us really know the answer to at the moment. I feel like what’s most important is when we do get back together, we’re all on the same page and we all have done what we want to do individually. I think that’s vitally important for when we get back. It’s just ‘when’ as far as I’m concerned, but I don’t know the answer to the question ‘when’ yet.”

Help.

