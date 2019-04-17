Image: Getty

If you think the Lori Loughlin college admissions scandal news is over, guess again, cowpoke! The rodeo has just begun. Operation Varsity Blues continues to ride high.



On Monday, Aunt Becky and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli of the Target Mossimos, pled not guilty to paying $500,000 in bribes to ensure their daughters, Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, gained admittance to the University of Southern California. Turns out, the couple is not very thrilled with how the public is viewing them after the fact. According to a People insider “close to the family”, she’s “outraged.” They said:

“This is putting unspeakable stress on her and her family. They’re having to play this all out publicly, and they’re fair game for jokes and memes, but also outraged [by] people who are saying that they are cheaters. They’re being destroyed. The idea of going to trial is terrifying for Lori. Everything comes out in trial, whether or not it’s relevant to the case. She will be under a microscope, and you only have to look at the paparazzi outside the court to know that there is widespread interest in this case. She will lose every bit of her privacy, and that’s a shame. This really is a family matter.”

That’s, unsurprisingly, not all: Another legal source told People that Aunt Becky is really terrified that Olivia and Bella will be forced to testify in court. They said:

“Lori is very concerned about what a trial will do to her daughters. It will undermine every accomplishment they have in the future and it will be part of their story forever. It’s not in their best interest for this to go to trial, and Lori knows it. Because if it goes to trial, the girls will have to take the stand, and be cross examined by a prosecution that wants nothing more than to put a notch on their belt. Lori is very afraid that her daughters will have to testify. That will traumatize them even more. Yes, she can think about the public perception of her, but that’s nothing compared to what her daughters think of her. She will continue to make a good faith effort to put this case behind her and she hopes the prosecutors will do the same.”

Okay, but you know what else should undermine every future accomplishment but every rich kid on the planet? Their incredible wealth and privilege! Everyone knows it to be true, we’ve just never seen it so clearly before. I wonder what it’s like to feel above the law...

And if you really need to know how all of this is effecting Loughlin’s daugthers, well, here you go:

Olivia Jade has yet to do the same, probably because she has 1.4 million followers.

On Tuesday, while promoting her debut book, Next Level Basic: The Definitive Basic Bitch Handbook, Vanderpump Rules’ Stassi Schroeder visited SiriusXM’s The Jenny McCarthy Show and told the known anti-vaxxer host that she wishes newer co-stars, like Billie Lee, would just sort of, um, exit the show?

“I don’t really feel like any of the original cast members have to prove themselves. We’re all such great friends and we have history and we’re like family and we started this together. We’re so ride or die with being honest and making a great show,” she told the anti-vaxxer, “I don’t actually feel that bad for new people, because I wish they would just leave. They come in and they think they’re about to be a star, and it’s, like, ‘You have no idea what’s coming for you.”

Schroeder said Lee is “most guilty” because “It’s just the things she tries to fight about is ridiculous... ‘You don’t even go here’—that’s what it feels like,” quoting Means Girls.

She continued, “If she was actually nice and kind and friendly to us, I think she would [fit in], but to just expect to be invited to every little thing we do, when we don’t know you, and pitch a fit when you’re not… acting like we’ve been friends for years? You just met us, so, no you’re not coming to my little four-girl wine night.”

Yikes.

