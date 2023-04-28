Sue's News: A Round-Up of Fuck Yous

Greetings after another week of terrible news, wherein Republicans behave like evil cartoon villains and some Democrats can only muster flaccid statements noting their concern in response. It’s frankly difficult to remember every cursed thing that happens in a week of political news, so I’ve compiled the biggies for you, once again.

I present you with this non-exhaustive list of Sue’s weekly Fuck Yous. I’m sure I missed bad people doing bad things, so feel free to address those in the comments!

Fuck you to Montana Republicans for censuring State Rep. Zooey Zephyr (D), the state’s first openly trans lawmaker, over her righteous opposition to anti-trans bills. She’s now barred from speaking for the remainder of the session and also cannot enter the statehouse floor, anteroom, or gallery.

Fuck you to Nebraska State Sen. Steve Halloran (R) for implying that consent to sex is consent to pregnancy during debate over an abortion ban. “No one’s forcing anyone to be pregnant,” he said. “Pregnancy’s a voluntary act between two consenting adults.” OK. (Thankfully, the bill failed.)

Fuck you to Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for taking cheap, transphobic shots at influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Haley claimed Mulvaney isn’t actually transgender and is merely “dressing up like a girl.” I’d argue that Haley is just scared shitless of talking about her desire to pass a nationwide abortion ban, like the rest of them.

Fuck you to Florida Republicans for making it easier for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to run for president. They just sent him a bill saying he doesn’t have to resign from his job in order to run.

Fuck you again to Florida Republicans for passing a bill to weaken public sector unions, but exempting unions representing corrections officers and cops. Subtle!

Fuck you to Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Kentucky for hiring the ex-Louisville cop who killed Breonna Taylor in 2020.

Fuck you to Norfolk Southern—the rail company notorious for the derailment in East Palestine, Ohio—for letting its trains block railroad crossings near Indiana schools for hours. Children who want to get to school are forced to crawl under and over them, risking their lives.

Fuck you to conservatives for continuing to attack no-fault divorce because they want to trap women into controlling and/or abusive marriages.

Fuck you to the North Carolina Supreme Court for overturning its own ruling that partisan gerrymandering is illegal, mere months after the court flipped to Republican control. The move could affect control of Congress.

Fuck you to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts for acting like it would break democracy for him to testify before the Senate about his colleagues’ ethics scandals.

And finally, fuck you to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) for saying it’s sexist to publicly call for 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein to retire, because when people have similar concerns about the mental acuity of male senators(??), they shit talk them in private. Playing the sexism card here is actually pretty gross, when we’d also clearly be calling on Feinstein to retire of she was a man, Senator!

To (almost) everyone else, please have a blessed weekend.

