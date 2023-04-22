Sue's News: A Round-Up of Fuck Yous

It’s been yet another terrible week in news, with Republicans attacking people’s basic constitutional rights and only some Democrats putting up a fight. It’s hard to keep track of all the infuriating things going on, so I’ve compiled a cheat sheet for you.

Below is a non-exhaustive list of Sue’s weekly Fuck Yous. I’m sure I missed some bad people doing bad things, so feel free to address them in the comments!

Fuck you to Iowa Republicans for voting at 4 a.m. to roll back child labor laws.

Fuck you to the Texas Senate for passing a bill that would require public schools to prominently display the Ten Commandments, which is almost certainly a violation of the First Amendment!

Fuck you to the North Dakota House for wasting time and money on new abortion restrictions, when the state’s last clinic already moved to Minnesota.

Fuck you to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for expanding the state’s horrid “Don’t Say Gay” law to apply to grades K-12 rather than “just” K-3.

Double fuck you to DeSantis for signing a bill allowing non-unanimous juries to impose the death penalty, a gross ploy to challenge Supreme Court precedent. (And he called for this change himself!!)

A general fuck you to the NRA for convincing Americans it’s their patriotic duty to be armed to the teeth as we read far too many stories about “mistaken” shootings.

A more specific fuck you to the Missouri House for voting to let people carry loaded guns on public transit.

Fuck you to the Ohio Senate for passing a bill that seeks to make it harder to amend the state constitution, a clear attack on an abortion ballot measure slated for November.

Fuck you to Cincinnati Right to Life head Laura Strietmann who, during the debate over the above bill, referred to a 10-year-old rape survivor as a “woman” in arguing the state should have forced an Ohio child to carry her pregnancy.

Fuck you to House Republicans for voting to ban transgender girls and women from school sports instead of banning, oh, I don’t know...assault rifles.

Fuck you to Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk for removing the platform’s protections for trans people, despite being the father of a trans daughter.

Fuck you to a few choice Democratic women in Congress for acting as if it’s anti-feminist to suggest that Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) resign, when her extended absence is stalling crucial votes on Biden’s federal judge picks.

Fuck you to the “countless” cowardly senators who reportedly want Feinstein to step down, but will only say so privately.

And, finally, fuck you once again to Senate Judiciary Chair Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) for saying he won’t subpoena members of the Supreme Court and for absolutely failing to live up to this moment.

To (almost) everyone else, I wish you a pleasant and rejuvenating weekend.