Rev your engines folks, because it looks like we may have a new rumored romance racing to the finish line.



Over the weekend, during Formula One’s Spanish Grand Prix, the newly single Shakira and star F1 driver Lewis Hamilton were spotted at dinner together in Barcelona, according to Page Six. The duo were first seen boating on a yacht in Miami in May—getting yachty, if you will—also during a grand prix weekend. It cannot be a coincidence, says the F1 fandom (and me). Two hangouts in a row? Seems like Hamilton might be making Shakira’s engine purr.

Once the sport’s notorious playboy and top contender, Hamilton’s reputation has since cooled off in both respects: He’s been single for years—save for rumored flings with It Girls like Sofia Richie and model Barbara Palvin—and he hasn’t won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. But earlier this weekend during a promotional event with Mercedes teammate George Russell, the seven-time world champion joked onstage that he needed to find a “Latina” to date. Russell teased: “You’ve been single for far too long now.”



Enter one very famous, very hot Latina!

Shakira, 46, recently went through a breakup of Scandoval proportions with footballer Gerard Piqué, who allegedly cheated on her. In the meantime, the singer has reportedly taken her kids, whom she shares with Piqué, to Florida, and released a scathing diss track that seems to be about him. In other words, there was a She Wolf in the closet and somebody let her out, so now, not only can she breathe, but she may or may not be on the hunt for young(er) famous men (as she should be).

Fast-forward to Sunday. It’s race day. Hamilton is hoping to pull out a big win, and there, watching in the paddock, is the She Wolf herself. The 38-year-old finishes P2 (second place), with Russell in P3. It’s Mercedes’ biggest success of the season thus far. The She Wolf licks her lips. Fine, she didn’t physically lick her lips, but I feel it spiritually in this video:

The F1 fandom has proven to be a respectfully horny bunch—myself very much included—so you can imagine the reactions when Hamilton and Shakira’s tires (that is, photos) hit the track (aka Twitter). The photo that spurred the renewed romance rumors is actually a group photo from a dinner celebrating Hamilton’s second place podium. Musician Mustafa the Poet and Fai Khadra were also in attendance, but I can’t see anything other than Hamilton’s fingers wrapped delicately around Shakira’s waist.



Sha-Lewa? Shakir-is? Lew-kira? Whatever couple name the tabloids might settle on, I hope to speak this couple into existence if only for Shakira’s sake, because she deserves a hot-shot athlete to fiddle with her control panel. Happy racing (to the bedroom), you two!