The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Looks: The Bold, Be-Feathered, and Basically Naked

If you, like me, are tired of trying to visually process the disaster that was the Oscars’ champagne carpet, I kindly welcome you to another, more pleasing site of high fashion: The easy-on-the-eyes indigo carpet at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars After-P arty.

The star-studded affair is said to be the most sought-after invite in Hollywood—the place where both newly minted Oscar winners and high- buzz- value celebrities commingle, stroke their trophies (and egos), and honor the evening’s biggest snubs by crying into shrimp cocktail platters .



Typically, those actors important enough to be invited to the Oscars ceremony will strip off their “timeless” gowns and tuxedos for something a little more provocative before gracing the coveted VF photo wall. And that means Jezebel’s resident fashion critics get a whole second round of nitpicking, pearl-clutching, and applauding their bold, beautiful cho ices .



With that said, let’s parse the taste and overall swagger of stars who employ an entire team of people solely to make them look good for about seven hours.