The Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party Looks: The Bold, Be-Feathered, and Basically Naked

Hollywood’s hottest star is Hunter Schafer’s bosom feather. Plus, Vanessa Hudgens' revenge dress and a ton of glitter.

By
Emily Leibert
Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

If you, like me, are tired of trying to visually process the disaster that was the Oscars’ champagne carpet, I kindly welcome you to another, more pleasing site of high fashion: The easy-on-the-eyes indigo carpet at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars After-Party.

The star-studded affair is said to be the most sought-after invite in Hollywood—the place where both newly minted Oscar winners and high-buzz-value celebrities commingle, stroke their trophies (and egos), and honor the evening’s biggest snubs by crying into shrimp cocktail platters.

Typically, those actors important enough to be invited to the Oscars ceremony will strip off their “timeless” gowns and tuxedos for something a little more provocative before gracing the coveted VF photo wall. And that means Jezebel’s resident fashion critics get a whole second round of nitpicking, pearl-clutching, and applauding their bold, beautiful choices.

With that said, let’s parse the taste and overall swagger of stars who employ an entire team of people solely to make them look good for about seven hours.

Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh

Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh

Michelle Yeoh and Florence Pugh
Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images (Getty Images)

After taking home the well-deserved Oscar for Best Actress, Yeoh rendezvoused with fellow icon and supportive hype girl Miss Flo on the carpet outside VF’s annual fête. Yeoh beamed cheese all the way into the after-party, where I hope she danced the night away and had a personal bottle of Veuve or two. Both of the actors swapped their earlier ensembles for more glitzed up—and in Flo’s case, puffed-up—outfits, and Yeoh was dripping in glitter, as she should have been!

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Who invited the Loch Ness Monster to the most coveted after-party for Hollywood’s biggest night? Oh sorry, my mistake, that’s actually the dead girl from The Grudge, swimming in her own hair.

OK OK, it’s actually Billie Eilish, who looks perfectly gothic for her 21 years of age. My emo phase still isn’t over at 30, so I expect to see tasteful raccoon eyes from her for years to come.

Ziwe

Ziwe

Ziwe
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

The comedian and host has always been willing to say what everyone else is thinking, and apparently, she’s also willing to wear what most people would never even attempt to pull off. I adore the over-sized emeralds, and only Ziwe could know how to make a velvet skirt where you can see the seams look this expensive. My only bone to pick is with the hybrid glove-sleeves, which Balenciaga and Kim Kardashian killed long ago by way of sheer repetition.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

The Euphoria star may have pulled off the look of the evening. How Schafer managed to get this singular feather to stay put feels beyond the knowledge of even our most preeminent physicists. Her two-piece (er, 1.5-piece?) set somehow avoids looking cheap or tacky; instead, she looks like a naked angel.

Cardi B

Cardi B

Cardi B
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Oh my Cardi. This ruched, structured gown hugs her in all the right places, while offering up the cleavage of just one boob—taste! But it’s the chiffon facial covering, neckwear, and train that perfect this look for me. This dress feels like an exercise in playful hide-and-seek, riffing on old Hollywood glamour with a sensual update. I like it like that!!!

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images (Getty Images)

The Best Actress nominee (who was nominated for her role as Marilyn Monroe in the divisive Blonde) swapped her nude ceremony dress (an ode to the starlet she played) for this glittering mosaic gown. If the stained glass windows in churches always came attached to an Ana de Armas, I might consider putting my Judaism aside and attending for the view.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I’ve got to be honest: As the person who just hosted Netflix’s Project Runway knockoff Next in Fashion, I expected something more interesting from Gigi! Sure, the model looks like a cherry red lipstick tube in this beautifully fitted dress. But other than the intersecting ribbing, this look feels a little been-there-done-that, especially for someone with access to the top designers in the world. I’m bored!

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

Let’s not mince words: This is very obviously a revenge dress, and it is dripping in sophisticated rage. If you might recall, Hudgens famously pushed ex-boyfriend Austin Butler to pursue Elvis, which earned him his Oscar nomination. After exchanging Hudgens for a younger model (literally, he’s now dating model Kaia Gerber), he referred to his ex as just a “friend.” Let the record show we are Team Vanessa.

Iris Apatow

Iris Apatow

Iris Apatow
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

I adore this dress. Iris, the 20-year-old sister of Euphoria’s Maude Apatow, looks just youthful enough to be dressed her age without seeming too frivolous. I love the pop-art-inspired daisies that, from a distance, look like they could’ve been constructed from sparkly pipe cleaners. I love the bleached eyebrow/blue eyeshadow combo. And I especially love the choker, which I would happily adopt if Iris’ publicist is reading this!!

Saweetie

Saweetie

Saweetie
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Finally, the lime green drama we’ve been waiting for. It’s got a miniskirt and a peplum petticoat! A structured cape top and a plunging neckline! Go off!

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

Say what you want about EmRata, but I think she looks heavenly in this updated take on the naked dress. The braided fabric barely disguising her nips is the showstopper for me (but I also love those glovelettes at the end of the sleeves).

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

This...is not working for me. I find each piece individually intoxicating. The rose bra is to die for, and I like the concept of a melting suit dress—lapels, buttons, and all. But taken together, it’s too reminiscent of a partially clothed Playboy Bunny popping out of a cake.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

Witchy! Sexy! I love.

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

This Jean Paul Gaultier art deco gown deserves its own exhibit at the Met, even if the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are no longer getting invites to the Met Gala.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Big fat yawn. Looks like someone was trying not to make anymore headlines.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

This is Meg’s first public appearance since the Tory Lanez trial, and my jaw has dislocated and dropped to the floor because damn, it is pure elegance. The rapper has been forced to showcase strength, grit, wisdom, and poise throughout several trying years, and then she shows up like this? A++.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage (Getty Images)

I’m not sure how I got here, but I find myself becoming a superfan of Emma’s. This getup is such a treat for the eyes, from the shoulder cutouts and sheer pant legs to the darkened crotch and belly band.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage (Getty Images)

Hello to the goofy couple! Ora’s dress is stunning—those hardware hooks with the drop-waist are really working for me. I just wish her hair had been styled differently. She reminds me of the elven Galadriel.

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell
Photo: Doug Peters/PA Images (Getty Images)

This is such a fun take on the shell top. She is a perfect, cream-colored corn on the cob! Thank you to supermodels who take fashion risks.

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier
Photo: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Another naked dress! The Spiderman: Homecoming actor nailed simple glamour, while still edging her look up with a peek-a-boo moment.

