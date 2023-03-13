The Most, uh, Innovative Men's Fashion at This Year's Oscars

Movies

The Most, uh, Innovative Men's Fashion at This Year's Oscars

Pink satin on The Rock! Frederick Douglass chic on Jonathan Majors! And Everything Everywhere All at Once references...everywhere all at once!

By
Rich Juzwiak
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Image: Mike Coppola; Kevin Winter; Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

Everyone’s so creative! While in Oscars past, men could get away with (or, depending on one’s inclinations, were sentenced to) standard black tuxes, a new day has come in formal men’s fashion. And last night, the looks on Hollywood’s boldest and brightest stars on the red (or rather, champagne) carpet, during the Academy Awards ceremony, and especially at Vanity Fair’s after-party certainly were...something to look at! The Rock in pink satin! Director Daniel Kwan decked out in a reference to his seven-Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All at Once! Jesse Rutherford dressed like a literal clown! The floodgates have opened and now men have nothing but options for formal wear. You know how it is, you let drag queens read to children and all of a sudden you’ve got guys showing up to the Oscars looking like Golden Girls or, at minimum, my aunt sitting at a slot machine in Atlantic City.

Some of these looks are great. Some of them are not. But looks they are, and we’ve rounded up some highlights from Sunday’s festivities for your looking pleasure.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Austin Butler

Austin Butler

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Lexie Moreland/WWD (Getty Images)

The suit is Saint Laurent, the shoulder pads are Zbornak.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Jonathan Majors

Jonathan Majors

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

Majors reportedly cited Frederick Douglass as his fashion inspo for Hollywood’s biggest night. That’s surely an Oscars first! Meanwhile, the cup he’s carrying is inspired by something his mother told him. As he explained previously: “It means mind your cup. You’re a vessel. Nobody can fill you up. Nobody can pour you out. You do that yourself...And so holding onto this [cup] is a reminder that, even in this craziness that’s happening, my self-esteem is my self-esteem. No one can big me up, as it were, or tear me down.” OK!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Paul Dano

Paul Dano

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Gilbert Flores (Getty Images)

Riddle me this: What the fuck.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: John Shearer/WireImage (Getty Images)

This one will finally put an end to the debate on whether or not it’s socially acceptable for men to wear shorts, especially at night and particularly in a formal setting. Thanks, Russ!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

LaKeith Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

This is beautiful! What is that, velvet?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Daniel Kwan

Daniel Kwan

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

In case you missed it, a little movie called Everything Everywhere All at Once came out last year and one of its directors is referencing it directly on his suit jacket. The more you know!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Jesse Rutherford

Jesse Rutherford

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Yet another Joker reboot! This time, he’s dating Billie Eilish.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Hugh Grant

Hugh Grant

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Patrick T. Fallon/AFP (Getty Images)

There’s nothing outrageous about Grant’s getup (in a rather tense red carpet interview with Ashley Graham, he said he couldn’t remember who made it and then credited his tailor), but onstage he did describe his overall appearance as “basically a scrotum,” and hey, baggy is in!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Finally, someone has paid sartorial tribute to the great CD revival that’s currently underway.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Brian Tyree Henry

Brian Tyree Henry

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Mike Coppola (Getty Images)

One could always not wear beaded paisley, but then, what fun would that be?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

David Byrne

David Byrne

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Rich Polk/Variety (Getty Images)

And to think, this may mark the peak of hot dog fingers as fashion.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Morgan Freeman

Morgan Freeman

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times (Getty Images)

Does a mustache count as fashion? Maybe not. But does this mustache count as fashion? Absolutely.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Donald Glover

Donald Glover

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

That’s so much outfit (the back is open!), and yet what I’m taking away from it is: He’s naked under there. What a trick to pull off!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

James Hong

James Hong

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

You know what’s actually everywhere all at once? Visual references to Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

Lukas Dhont

Lukas Dhont

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety (Getty Images)

Dhont’s a director (his Close was nominated in the International Feature category) and a classic Hollywood beauty, to boot. This is flawless, no notes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Lucien Laviscount

Lucien Laviscount

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

There’s nothing like a corset, elbow-length gloves, and a girthy necklace to accentuate finely sculpted arms.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

I’m so excited for that new Paramount+ show about Grease’s Pink Ladies!

Advertisement

19 / 20

Paul Mescal

Paul Mescal

Image for article titled The Most, uh, Innovative Men&#39;s Fashion at This Year&#39;s Oscars
Photo: Daniele Venturelli (Getty Images)

Mescal transformed his ceremony outfit by ditching the tuxedo shirt and slipping a slinky blouse underneath his jacket. A man who contains multitudes!

Advertisement

20 / 20