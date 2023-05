The 76th Cannes Film Festival has already given us so much, including hundreds of red carpet outfits—featuring feathered cloaks, dramatic trains, playful menswear, and some truly confounding design choices—and Cate Blanchett saying “VAJAYJAY.” But brace yourselves, because Monday kicked off a full second week of fancy film-related shenanigans.



Don’t worry, your trusty friends at Jezebel have you covered for all the red carpet getups, and we’ll be updating this post throughout the week.