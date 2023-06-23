The Tiny Desk Concerts and High School Musical Numbers That Got Us Through the Week

Advertisement

I’m obsessed with Sophie Tea Art and can’t believe I haven’t recommended her 100 times before. The 30-year-old British artist creates vibrant portraits of the female form as well as works that I can only imagine are exactly what the inside of her brilliant brain looks like. Her TikToks mostly take you behind the scenes of her creative process in which she uses bright colors and lots of splats (her splat paintbrush is named Ian) to make these—she says it jokingly but I’ll say it seriously—masterpieces.

Among those ’toks are videos like, “Today I’m going to paint a masterpiece in one minute,” “Today I’m going to hide in a bush and the first person to find me is going to get a copy of my new book,” and, “Today I’m going to try and make an ice sculpture up the mountain and sell it on the way down.” She’s been popular on Instagram for years and has garnered a considerable amount of media attention in the U.K. and Australia for her backstory and the fact that she’s shunned galleries and is “revolutionizing the art world.” She’s excited, she’s fun, and, above all else, she doesn’t take herself too seriously.

She also has a series where she paints a punch of small canvases in five minutes which all go in her “free” pile, that she plans to give away once she hits one million followers on TikTok (She’s currently at 688,000.) I don’t expect to be selected, but please go follow her anyway so I can have a few moments of believing I might win “Sad Bouquet”—a true five-minute masterpiece if I’ve ever seen one! But also follow her because a Sophie Tea Art TikTok will never fail to massively brighten your day. —Lauren Tousignant