The Tiny Desk Concerts and High School Musical Numbers That Got Us Through the Week

It’s been something of a wacky week for the news cycle: We’ve got right-wing moms proudly quoting Hitler; failed politicians bunking with indicted former presidents; Supreme Court justices doing more awful shit; the threat of a billionaire cage match; and the unfortunate end to a heartbreaking yet entirely avoidable saga of a couple billionaires in a not-very-sea-worthy vessel. Oh, and Che Diaz is back!
Your brain is undoubtedly in need of a reset (or at least a light breather after one full year without Roe). We’ve gathered all the movies, music, and books that’ll give your brain cells the break they deserve for the first official weekend of summer.
If you’d like to recommend something for next week’s edition, drop it in a comment here, or email it to us at tips@jezebel.com with the subject line “Jez Recs.”