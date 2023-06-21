Every single detail of the lost submersible sent to explore the remnants of the sunken Titanic has made me feel more insane than the last. Spending $250,000 for an afternoon ride... on a craft that has not been approved by “any regulatory body”... to see the most documented wreckage in the history of maritime disasters...and somehow Elon Musk is involved...and now Cardi B??

To recap: Five people are currently missing at sea and quickly running out of oxygen reserves, if they’re still alive at all. The media is in a frenzy, calling any submarine expert they can get a hold of and even looking to Titanic director James Cameron for wisdom. And now we’ve got a subplot developing around Brian Szasz, the stepson of British billionaire businessman Hamish Harding, who’s tragically aboard the submersible. It appears that Brian is not so much wallowing in his grief, but rather posting through it.

On Monday morning Szasz tweeted that his step father was “on this submarine thoughts and prayers.” A few hours later he tweeted to Blink-182 band members Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppis that he was on his way to their show.



This move received some backlash, including from Cardi B who went on an Instagram stories tirade. “People is like, ‘Well what is he supposed to do? Be sad at the house?’” she asked. “‘Is he supposed to go look for himself?’ Yes.” With all due respect to Ms. Cardi, I somewhat disagree. If your stepdad is lost at sea near Newfoundland, the coastguard is already on the scene, and you’re in San Diego with tickets to see Blink-182 that evening, what are you really gonna do? Plus, working through difficult feelings about your stepdad is kind of exactly what Blink-182 music is meant to accomplish.

While I might back Brian up for still attending the Blink-182 concert, his other alleged behavior is seemingly more concerning. The San Diego resident has been charged in recent years for online stalking and harassment and allegedly threatened to “massacre” an EDM festival.

This entire situation, like I said, has been exponentially incomprehensible. Every new development has made me say “what the fuck” out loud. What all started with some rich people’s obsession with the Titanic has led to me reading a random man’s thirst tweets to OnlyFans creators. A poor use of my time, indeed. Hopefully these people can be found safe before it is too late, and less importantly, before I dedicate more of more of my time learning about inane billionaire stepsons.