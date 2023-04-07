Jez Recs: The Books, Shows, and Chaotic Doll TikToks That Got Us Through This Week

I’ve been a MUNA devotee since 2018, but because the band’s been a little busy opening for Taylor Swift and preparing to embark on their own tour, they haven’t released a new record for nearly a year. Thus, whenever I get the craving for sexy, sad girl synth-pop (weekly), I’m compelled to revisit their discography.



MUNA’s third self-titled album (released in June 2022) is the definition of no-skips—from the Phoebe Bridgers-backed opener “Silk Chiffon” (She said that I got her if I want/She’s so soft like silk chiffon) to closer “Shooting Star” (I wish I may, and I think I might regret this either way/If I let you in my heart or keep you in the dark)—but no track delivers a gut punch quite like “Kind of Girl.” I mean, this chorus?

Yeah, I like tеlling stories

But I don’t have to write them in ink

I could still change the end

At least I’m the kind of girl

I’m the kind of girl who thinks I can

The track is pretty much the sonic summation of MUNA’s ethos: that only we can decide who we are, and regardless of the government, polite society, or our shitty parents, we can redefine ourselves as often as we’d like. Don’t believe me? Do yourself a favor and watch the video. —Audra Heinrichs