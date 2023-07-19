Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line

We are evidently now living through “Hot Labor Summer,” a moniker that isn’t quite as catchy as it is heartening. Last week marked the launch of the SAG-AFTRA (actors union) strike, which tacked on in solidarity with the previous 11 weeks of the WGA (writers union) strike. Now IATSE— which represents behind- the- scenes film and theatrical crew members like production assistants, stylists, and cinematographers— could also vote to strike as soon as Friday. And that’s just what’s happening in Hollywood!

It all feels very exciting—a building momentum of folks fed up with greedy executives luxuriating on yachts while keeping the large majority of members living paycheck to paycheck .

While on strike, SAG members aren’t allowed to promote projects they’ve made with big studios, which includes walking the red carpet. That’s why we’re getting Disney villains and real life villains at these premieres instead. But just because the hot, good-labor-politicked celebs aren’t on the red carpet these days doesn’t mean we can’t check out what they’re wearing on the picket line.

So, in a small show of solidarity with striking workers, here are some of the more recognizable faces out there fighting the good fight. And if you’re feeling extra revved up by seeing Susan Sarandon in a gorgeous golden linen, consider donating to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports striking workers in need of rent, medical, or other critical funds.