Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line

If you’re feeling revved up by Susan Sarandon striking for basic fairness in a gorgeous golden linen, consider donating to the Entertainment Community Fund.

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Getty Images

We are evidently now living through “Hot Labor Summer,” a moniker that isn’t quite as catchy as it is heartening. Last week marked the launch of the SAG-AFTRA (actors union) strike, which tacked on in solidarity with the previous 11 weeks of the WGA (writers union) strike. Now IATSE—which represents behind-the-scenes film and theatrical crew members like production assistants, stylists, and cinematographers—could also vote to strike as soon as Friday. And that’s just what’s happening in Hollywood!

It all feels very exciting—a building momentum of folks fed up with greedy executives luxuriating on yachts while keeping the large majority of members living paycheck to paycheck.

While on strike, SAG members aren’t allowed to promote projects they’ve made with big studios, which includes walking the red carpet. That’s why we’re getting Disney villains and real life villains at these premieres instead. But just because the hot, good-labor-politicked celebs aren’t on the red carpet these days doesn’t mean we can’t check out what they’re wearing on the picket line.

So, in a small show of solidarity with striking workers, here are some of the more recognizable faces out there fighting the good fight. And if you’re feeling extra revved up by seeing Susan Sarandon in a gorgeous golden linen, consider donating to the Entertainment Community Fund, which supports striking workers in need of rent, medical, or other critical funds.

Julianna Margulies

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: NDZ/Star Max (Getty Images)

The Good Wife? More like The Good Fight! Wait, that’s already a show, too? I stand by the joke.

Susan Sarandon

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

A breezy gold linen, cat-eyed sunnies, and a safety pin earring? Susan Sarandon is in this for the long haul.

Tyler James Williams

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty Images)

Our beloved Abbott Elementary star with the blindingly white crisp tank top is gonna stop traffic in these streets! (But not because he is actually in the streets, which is a violation while picketing. Remain on the sidewalk, Tyler!)

Yvette Nicole Brown

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

A sensible visor in the Los Angeles heat is chic and practical!

Hannah Einbinder

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: CHRIS DELMAS (Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert hat ON. Bisexual carabiner ON. She’s unstoppable.

Mira Sorvino

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Michael Buckner / (Getty Images)

Hats are really in on the picket line, though this is the first dark, felted fedora I’ve seen. But Mira looks great and is righteously protesting, so I’ll take it.

Aisha Tyler

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: CHRIS DELMAS (Getty Images)

You’re not hardcore unless you live hardcore! The Wakanda hat with the Metallica tee is a winning combo.

F. Murray Abraham

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld (Getty Images)

One hundred 23-year-old dudes in Bushwick have dropped what they’re doing to rush to eBay and hunt for this exact fit, which I hope to see them also striking in.

Hilary Duff

Extra large crossbody bag, comfortable athletic shorts, and a wide-brimmed straw hat are what dreams are made of (but whoever took this photo needs to wipe their lens clean)!

Kal Penn

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty Images)

A company man! Or like, an anti-company man. A union man! Kal looks sleek and like he is getting down to business.

J. Smith Cameron

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: JNI/Star Max (Getty Images)

Gerri!! This look is perfect for when you have the strike at 1 p.m. and are meeting up with your slime puppy finance bro boyfriend right after.

Vanessa Hudgens

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max (Getty Images)

Those chunky-soled sneaks were made for walking, and walking is just what Vanessa Hudgens will do on that picket line.

Tom Cruise

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Samir Hussein (Getty Images)

Wow, Tom Cruise looks so dapper at the—ha ha, just kidding. Cruise, when reportedly asked by SAG to join a picket line to show his support, was “noncommittal” but offered to help in other ways. Uhm, more like Mission Scab.

Bette Midler

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Raymond Hall (Getty Images)

Legend. I get the sense that Bette Midler possesses the determination to picket until Bob Iger falls to his knees and personally apologizes to her.

David Duchovny

David Duchovny in a baby blue terrycloth polo with an X-Files-adjacent protest sign was not on my bingo card. But now? Baby, now it’s on my vision board.

Mandy Moore

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max / (Getty Images)

This Is Us? More like that is Mandy Moore in a sensible bucket hat and SAG-AFTRA shirt.

Justine Lupe and Alan Ruck

Image for article titled Celebs Are Flocking to Our Favorite Place: The Picket Line
Photo: Hollywood To You/Star Max (Getty Images)

Con-heads assemble! In a gift to all of us still going through Succession withdrawals, Lupe and Ruck are providing us with some extended fan-fiction. Thank you.

