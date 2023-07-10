Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the ‘Barbie’ Premiere’s Pink Carpet

Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the ‘Barbie’ Premiere’s Pink Carpet

Nicki Minaj, Gal Gadot, Haim, and more attended the world premiere of the "totally bananas" summer blockbuster.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

As of Sunday evening, there exists a small number of people who know what the hell the Barbie movie is all about. The summer blockbuster has used its seemingly astronomical marketing budget to shove this movie so far down our throats that we’ve been shitting pink for months. (I’m not complaining!) But despite all the promotional material, the glossy profiles, the Architectural Digest house tours, and the millions of celebrities cast as Kens and Barbies, the most we actually know about the film is that it’s “completely bananas,” was pitched with a “super abstract poem,” and originally included a genius, jaw-dropping joke that was cut.

But celebs walked the pink carpet Sunday night for the world premiere, and initial reactions to the film are pretty promising. One reviewer called it “a triumph”; another said “it caught me off guard & I mean that in the best way possible,” adding that it was “funny, bombastic, & very smart”; and another tweeted that “while it wasn’t the home run I was hoping for” it still “made me think, HOW does this movie exist?” (There have also been multiple calls for Ryan Gosling to win an Oscar for his role as Ken.)

There are just 11 more days to go until we, the members of the general public, finally get to see it. In the meantime, enjoy these photos of celebs giving us their best “come on Barbie, let’s go party” on the pink carpet.

Ashley Graham

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Honestly, is Graham the star of Barbie?!

Gal Gadot

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I guess when you’re walking a bright pink carpet, your instinct might be to go a little more neutral? Imagine ;) though that she didn’t wear this and had chosen something way more big, bright, and fun instead.

Alix Earle

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Did I include this photo of the famous TikToker because I saw her TikTok where she got ready for the premiere and thought, “Wow, her hair looks great like that?” Yes.

Karrueche Tran

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Love to see a bright color that isn’t pink. She looks fantastic. (Which is what life in plastic is meant to be!)

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

With all due respect to the football star and Sports Illustrated model, the fact that they were invited to the Barbie premiere just makes me think that anyone who’s blond and famous got invited.

America Ferrera

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

She looks great! But unfortunately, this is the most boring dress I can imagine wearing to the premiere of a summer blockbuster, let alone the premiere of Barbie.

Shay Mitchell

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I’m not convinced she isn’t an actual life-sized doll.

Michael Cera

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Michael Cera is definitely not a Barbie girl in a Barbie world, because in Barbie world, there would never be so many wrinkles. (It’s summer, it’s hot, it’s linen, I get it, I’m just saying!)

Ariana Greenblatt

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Greenblatt clearly went for the “Barbie villain” vibe, and I’m really fucking obsessed with it.

Mark Ronson and Grace Gummer

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

This looks like a couple who might live across the way from Barbie and always calls the cops on her because her parties get too loud and they hate fun.

Kate McKinnon

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Yeah! Barbie! WOO!

Xochitl Gomez

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

It was clearly bright as fuck out, so the little parasol is smart and practical, even if it is a little bit “mourning Victorian widow.” The dress is...definitely a dress.

Billie Eilish

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

There she is! “One of the f-cking greatest living artists!” (We love you Billie, but we’re still mad about Dolly.)

Alexandra Shipp

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

This is fine!

Greta Gerwig

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Perfect! Fun! No notes.

Dove Cameron

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Hello, Barbie’s mom?

Hari Nef

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I am on the floor.

Ryan Gosling

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Definitely the outfit selection of a man who feels like he might win an Oscar for this role so therefore is gonna save his best Ken look for the Oscars red carpet. (Or whatever color the carpet at the Oscars is this year.)

Issa Rae

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

She looks incredible, but I’m distracted by the fact that her dress appears to be made of velvet, and my god, I’m sweating just thinking about it.

Trixie Mattel

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

This is the energy I would have liked to see from everyone.

Haim

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

I need to know why Danielle is the only sister wearing black—and the only sister who gets to carry a hot pink purse. These are the things that keep me up at night.

Laura Dern

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Hi mom!

Nicki Minaj

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Celebs really hammed it up on the pink carpet, including Minaj, for which I am grateful—especially if they chose to wear something that’s maybe not the craziest or wildest or most exciting thing they’ve ever worn!

Dua Lipa

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Sure, this is hot. But at what cost? (The cost being that you spend your evening unsnagging anything and everything from those chain link fasteners.) (Free the nip, though!)

Margot Robbie

Image for article titled Good Pink, Bad Pink, Hot Pink: Celeb Style on the 'Barbie' Premiere's Pink Carpet
Photo: Getty Images

Robbie’s gone hard with the hot-pink getups on this press tour—and it was shockingly satisfying to see her arrive in this black sparkly number that’s an exact replica of the infamous 1960s Barbie. Bravo!

