We’re nearing the end of yet another horrifying year. But we’ve had some brief moments of lighthearted fun, joyful mockery, and comedic relief. A topical Halloween costume is about remembering and honoring those moments—when we got to have a little chuckle instead of screaming into the void.



So give your amygdala and vocal cords a rest for an evening, and give your funny bone a night out on the town. These 2022 moments have been carefully curated for minimal effort and optimal delight. There are a few scary options: Skip slide seven, if you happen to be a Senator of an eastern state that borders Canada. And scroll past side eight if you feel threatened by people dancing. Otherwise, consider this slideshow your cauldron.

Most importantly, a few of these costumes can also be used to prove you read the news.