North West is rapidly becoming an icon in her own right. The nine-year-old, who reportedly still wishes she was an only child, has already earned herself a reputation for mischief: she’s a fan of Black Sabbath, she recently threw a “spooky” birthday party where she made her guests sleep in blood-spattered tents, and she once roasted her famous mother for talking differently in her Instagram videos.

Now, the outspoken, burgeoning style icon has brought her refreshing takes all the way from Calabasas to the City of Light. While sitting front-row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week (check out all the wild, confusing, and hazardous looks here!), the oldest West child slyly held up a sign that read “Stop,” which she’d written on the back of the show’s invitation, with a nonchalant look on her face that was honestly, a little unnerving.

North’s mom, who some may know as Kim Kardashian, was quick to share her kid’s latest antics on social media. Kardashian tweeted and posted an Instagram video of the moment, saying that North had probably had enough with “the people taking pictures of her.”

Most fans applauded the first child of Kardashian and Ye for making it clear to the paparazzi that she doesn’t enjoy the spotlight. People on Instagram called North “a genius,” while one user commented “North for president.” But on Twitter, one user solemnly expressed, “it’s actually kind of sad if you think abt it. she deserves to have a normal life just like other kids her age:/”

Fair point, but West seems more than capable of holding her own—as her front-row protest wasn’t the only commotion she caused during fashion week. On Wednesday, while leaving a restaurant with her mom, West cooly confronted the paparazzi clamoring outside and asked, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” The crowd laughed and one of the photogs yelled out, “Because you’re so famous! We love you, North!”

This wasn’t the first time North has side-eyed the paparazzi and we can bet it won’t be the last. If I were them, I’d start to take the hint. With that said, I can’t wait to find out who she tells to “Stop” next. I have some suggestions if she needs any.