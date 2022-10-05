Gigi Hadid, Hailey Beiber, Jaden Smith, and Kendall Jenner have all made clear their opinions on Kanye West’s latest fucked up antic, in which he brought out “White Lives Matter” T-shirts during a surprise Yeezy presentation at Paris Fashion Week.



Smith tweeted, iconically, “I Had To Dip Lol” after attending the show, and Jenner smashed the like button on his sentiments. Hadid and Beiber were moved to publicly condemn Kanye in defense of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who shared a video from the Yeezy show on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Here comes the bullshit.” Karefa-Johnson added that she was “fuming” throughout the show, which she characterized as “pure violence.” In response, as normal adults do, Kanye decided to target and bully her by posting screenshots of Karefa-Johnson’s profile and making fun of her shoes, thus siccing his followers (how does he still have fans?) on her.

Advertisement

This maddened Hadid, a friend of the editor’s. “You wish u had a percentage of her intellect,” Hadid commented on one of Kanye’s deranged Instagram posts. “You have no idea haha…. If there’s actually a point to any of your shit she might be the only person that could save u. As if the ‘honor’ of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion ..? Lol. You’re a bully and a joke.”



After Hadid spoke on the matter, Beiber followed suit, writing on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, “My respect for you runs deep my friend! To know is to adore you and to work with you is an honor. the most kind. the most talented. the most fun. the most chic.” She kinda side-stepped the issue there, but better than nothing, I guess.

G/O Media may get a commission 15% off Hey Bud - No Puff Hemp Eye Cream Restorative, hemp-based skincare

Hey Bud's No Puff Hemp Eye Cream tackles fine lines, puffiness, and dark circles with hemp seed oil. Take 15% off at Hey Bud Use the promo code GO15 Advertisement

Vogue has since released a statement in support of Karefa-Johnson, and Kanye says they’re magically all good after a two-hour meeting that was filmed by Baz Luhrmann, as directed by Anna Wintour? Again, this is according to Kanye, take that as you will.



Advertisement

“Gabby is my sister,” he wrote in a caption alongside a photo of Karefa-Johnson, who was honored as a member of this year’s Business of Fashion 500. “We took pics and I was instructed to not post them. It felt like she was being used like Trevor Noah and other Black people to speak on my expression. She expressed that her company did not instruct her to speak on my t shirt expression.”



He ended the rant by adding, “She disagreed I disagreed we disagreed. At least we both love [Ferdi] and fashion.”



Advertisement

To Ferdi and fashion!!!!