Style

Including the celebs who arrived with horse tails, spiderwebs, and Flintstones' bones attached to their dresses.

By
Lauren Tousignant
Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

If you can even believe it, the 2023 MTV VMAs are tonight. The 2023 MTV Movie and TV Awards before them consisted of a weird and unfortunate pre-taped ceremony, since the WGA writers went on strike days before. (It felt like watching what AI might imagine an awards show to be, and it was awful. Writers are important!) But since most musicians aren’t affected by the WGA and now SAG-AFTRA strikes, we’re being treated to performances and, most importantly, red carpet looks.

And the looks are...incredible?! Maybe it’s because summer just ended or maybe it’s just because the VMAs usually give us some...outlandish...ensembles, but (in my opinion!) everyone’s arriving in looks that are sleek, chic, and pretty jaw-dropping. It’s not the most out-of-this-world carpet we’ve ever seen, but it’s definitely stunning. Happy for all the wealthy musicians using their wealth to make them look wealthy <3

Beyond looks, Nicki Minaj is hosting; we’re getting an all-star celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop; Shakira’s getting the MTV Video Vanguard Award; Sean “Diddy” Combs is getting the Global Icon Award (and performing for the first time since 2005); Taylor Swift already has the most nominations of the night; and Olivia Rodrigo, Fall Out Boy, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Lil Wayne, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and a bunch of others are scheduled to perform. Lots of fun stuff!

But first, the red pink carpet looks.

Cardi B in Dilara Findikoglu

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

I doubt Cardi B is going for any type of Lady Gaga tribute, but this metal-adorned look is giving me major Lady-Gaga-at-the-VMAS-in-her-“Just Dance”-and-Chromatica-era. In the best way.

Saweetie in Area

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

I am deeply obsessed with this and will be adding comically large dinosaur bones to my outfits for the foreseeable future. (I will not be recreating the manicure.)

Tiffany Haddish in Jason Wu

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Give me a shaved, bleach head with a black, sheer, adorned slip dress any. Damn. Day. Haddish looks fucking phenomenal.

Karol G

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

I barely even noticed this dress was a naked dress because I was too busy being in awe that anyone is able to pull off this Miss-Havisham-rotting-in-her-wedding-dress color—and pull it off well. Truly, how is this scientifically possible?

Doja Cat in Oscar de la Renta

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Maybe I’m blinded by the fact that this tattered baby blanket getup is Oscar de la Renta and not actually a tattered baby blanket...but it’s very much working for me.

Demi Lovato

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

I feel like Demi typically goes for some type of hot vampiress look. And I think she finally nailed it with those structural shoulder.

Megan Thee Stallion in Brandon Blackwood

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

I’ve never seen anyone look this incredible in my entire life.

Anitta in Schiaparelli Haute Couture

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Unfortunately, I am deeply offended by the color of this bustier. Would have loved black, cotton-candy pink, vomit green...literally anything but this needlessly light-peach velvet. Earrings make up for it though. Phew.

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

OK, all-american bitch!!!!!!!!!!!!

Bebe Rexha

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Are we adding horsetails to all our outfits now? I’m very in!

Moonman

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Slay.

Kelsea Ballerini

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Is hers the most daring or out-of-this-world ensemble I’ve ever seen at an awards show? Let alone the VMAs? No. But is Kelsea Ballerini wearing the absolute shit out of this red gown? One trillion percent.

Shakira in Versace

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

Shakira will always be wearing this dress, huh? Ah well—what works, works.

Selena Gomez in Oscar de la Renta

Image for article titled The 2023 VMAs Pink Carpet: Everyone Looks...Incredible?
Photo: Getty Images

This is Selena’s first time at the VMAs since 2015. Solid dress to return in.

