The Books, Music, and Low Stakes Creative Projects That Got Us Through the Week

Inside Gwyneth Paltrow’s Tranquil Family Home | Open Door | Architectural Digest

Like most people who spend too much time on the internet, one of my primary pastimes is critiquing the choices of rich people who earn more money than I can even conceptualize. Bella Hadid turning herself into ’90s Carla Bruni? Kinda sad, but I also kinda love it. Billionaire JK Rowling still having a Twitter account? I’d refuse to even learn what Twitter is if I could afford to be in her shoes. Jennifer Aniston signing on to do Smartwater and Aveeno ads? If I had Friends residuals, I’d never work again in my life! I also have similarly complex and useless thoughts on home design, despite the fact that I will likely never own a home (thank you, Supreme Court, for ruining my dreams of being able to pay off my student debt before I retire, however tenuous those dreams were).

Thus, Architectural Digest’s home tours are the perfect intersection for my opining. I’m not a devotee, though I happily peruse them when the YouTube algorithm feels fit to serve them to me. However, this week, my colleagues gave me a gift: a ranking of the 21 of the most absurd ones, from Lenny Kravitz’s working farm in Brazil, to Gwenyth Paltrow and her collection of cast iron pots, to Zedd, who I’m convinced lives in a repurposed office park. They are perfect mindless holiday weekend viewing that, if you’re like me, will also have you chuckling about how you’d absolutely never do your built-ins like that. —Nora Biette-Timmons