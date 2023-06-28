The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity

The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity

From art pieces featuring a moon rock to Skittles machines to jungle gyms in kids' bedrooms, touring a celebrity home gives you a little bit of everything.

By Caitlin Cruz
Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

What is the most absurd thing you would do to your house if you had Hollywood money? Would you knock out every single wall and replace them with giant windows? Think bigger. What about installing a weirdly fuzzy sex dungeon or filling your home with taxidermied animals wearing jewels? Now we’re getting somewhere.

Nowhere is the absurdity of celebrity homes better put on display than Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” series—where celebs (actors, musicians, athletes, reality stars) show off everything from cement ping-pong tables, the various types of fancy wood they own, vintage feather collections, teeny tiny lamps, and custom sculptures. That you can live in extremely batshit ways when money is of no concern is not a surprise—but some of the ways these celebs choose to furnish their abodes certainly are, so we’ve ranked which celebrity home features surprised us the most. Let’s start in South America...

21. Lenny Kravitz’s Appropriately Absurd Brazilian Compound

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Coming in at the bottom of the absurdity rankings is Lenny Kravitz’s beautiful Brazilian compound. He greets us on horseback, and we’re given a full tour of the estate. There’s a pool, there’s a barbecue, there’s an entire gymnasium and massage therapy room, a full soccer field, a four-bedroom guest house—and his master bedroom is bigger than the entire house I rent. Kravitz looks effortlessly cool while showing off this former coffee plantation, which is absurd based purely on its massive size. (It’s also still a working farm, producing massive yields of organic produce, apparently.)

20. David Harbour and Lily Allen’s Little Lamp

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

This is a man who loves his homes! Harbour’s first home tour in November 2019 was his ~bachelor pad~ in Manhattan. Fast forward to February, and AD’s cameras again found Harbour at home, this time in his “new” late-19th-century brownstone in Brooklyn hat he shares with his wife, the singer Lily Allen. The most absurd design touch is something I’d never seen before (maybe I’m a rube!): a teeny-tiny lamp—a sconce really—in the corner of the kitchen. Harbour agreed with me once upon a time, but let his designer go with it. Now, the pair believe it’s actually the perfect nightlight with a streetlight effect. So strange, and yes, I do want one now.

19. Barbie’s Zero-Wall Dreamhouse

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

This video is titled as though Margot Robbie is the only person showing off the Barbie set, but it also includes interviews with the set decorators and shows how the set was constructed. Barbie’s home looks like something out of the 1999 Toys’R’Us. The most absurd part—of many—is the lack of walls: Director Greta Gerwig and the designers and artisans responsible for bringing Barbie to life believed Barbie’s Dreamhouse needed to have nearly 360-degree views. To the outsider hunting for plot points, I can only imagine that the feeling of being observed will play into Barbie’s hero’s journey.

18. Hilary Duff’s Kids’ Indoor Playground

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Photo: Architectural Digest/YouTube

The headline on AD’s video teases Duff’s chicken coop—but plenty of people who don’t have Disney Channel child star money have chicken coops. But very few people who aren’t wealthy have indoor jungle gyms in their son’s bedrooms. Duff made use of “how tall the ceilings” are in this room by installing a slide, a runway/balcony, and an overhead net that her son and his friends can roll around in. Nice life! Another notable detail is Duff saying: “I never thought I was gonna be that person that was gonna have picture frames everywhere with my family.” Is this a celeb thing?! Do family pictures ruin their very specific and very, very expensive aesthetics? Wild. (Important to note, though that Duff does have tons of family pictures in the house now.)

17. Kacey Musgraves and Her Hauntingly Clean Home

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

I asked this last year and no one has given me a sufficient answer: How did Kacey Musgraves get her home so goddamn clean? Yes, there is definitely a cleaning service involved, but the reason I cannot get over the state of her very, VERY cream and beige home is because I also own a black-hair Australian cattle dog like Musgraves. They shed everywhere! Beyond the lack of dog hair, there are only small parts of this home to admire. I love her tchotchkes and the photo of her mom in the guitar room, but honestly, Musgraves’ abode doesn’t grab me.

16. Dakota Johnson and Her Limes

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Photo: Architectural Digest/YouTube

You already know this one. Johnson presented the bowl of limes in her kitchen by saying she “loves limes.” But a year later she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show that she’s actually allergic to limes and they were placed by a set designer. That was very LOL but other than that, her home actually seems like a cozy treehouse oasis full of crystals and Patti Smith-signed poetry books.

15. Viola Davis and Julian Tennon’s Soundproof Movie Room

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

I love when rich people spend their money on over-the-top yet useful things that I can only dream about. This longtime couple’s movie room is soundproof!! They are geniuses!! I also appreciate that there’s a mix of recliners and couches. Very cozy. Their home tour also features the most visible televisions in a home of people who make their money on film and television (at least of those I’ve watched). These stars are just like us!

14. Chelsea Handler and Her Underwhelming Sculpture

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Handler’s house is my favorite of all the AD celeb home tours: It’s huge with floor to ceilings windows and tons of natural light, and it’s warm, welcoming, whimsical, and filled with personal photos and tons of fun trinkets. The wildest moment is when she’s showing off some of her knickknacks and points out a little blue figurine: “This is from my friend Annie Morris, she’s an artist in London. I told her I wanted her to sculpt something for me and this is what she came back with,” Handler says, pointing towards the five-inch-ish sculpture. “But whatever, I mean, we’re still friends.” It’s my new life goal to make friends who are so extremely prolific and talented that I can ask them to make something for me and then be disappointed when it’s not as grand as I hoped.

13. Michael Imperioli’s Elevated Absurdity

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Michael Imperioli’s apartment was designed by his wife, the interior decorator and set designer Victoria Imperioli. It is an unironic designer magazine home. I can’t imagine living in most of this space (coming home from the gym to that room?!)—but there are elements that also seem realistic (a charming meditation room for Imperioli, a devout Buddhist). The duality of uptight museum quality alongside the homey feeling brought on by their photos and knickknacks makes the home feel warm. Plus, I applaud anyone who will step away from the bland white-on-cream scheme overtaking every interior.

12. Gwyneth Paltrow and All Her Pots

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

“This is like, my dream, to have all my pots lined up,” Paltrow tells AD. “These beautiful cast iron pots.” We’re then treated to exactly 10 shots of all these black and blue cast iron posts—filmed theatrically from a number of different angles. This is some Williams-Sonoma-ass dream that could only come from someone like her—but good for Gwyneth.

11. Troian Bellisario & Patrick J. Adams Have a Juliet Balcony

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

This pair of television actors met doing theater—and said they fell in love with the house because they could do theater with their kids using this honest-to-god Juliet balcony. Delightful! Since then, because they have young children, they’ve mostly used it for dance parties, with Patrick acting as a DJ. Beyond that adorable story, I’m a sucker for SoCal Spanish-design elements, mixing wood and iron and gorgeous white walls.

10. Travis Barker’s Cement Ping Pong Table

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

There is a lid for every pot, and that is never more apparent than watching Travis Barker walk you through his home. This house is both so Travis but also has all the muted grossness of the Kardashian clan that I really get why he and Kourtney Kardashian vibe. The most specifically absurd thing in the house is the “entertainment room” (above), which features a cement pingpong table that took eight people to install. Next to it are two hard-to-find Dior (?) bikes (???). And then these three absurd things are just sitting next to the most normal-looking couch and West Elm-ass chairs I’ve ever seen.

9. Alyssa Edwards’ Suburban Texas Lifestyle

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Alyssa Edwards (aka Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson) lives in suburbia! Right off the bat, he says he knows people might be expecting his home to look like Peewee Herman’s Playhouse or Punky Brewster’s Treehouse, but he actually wanted something more minimal—and that appears to translate to aggressively normal. On the one hand, I totally get wanting to tone it down when your professional life is all glam, but the absurdity of just... a single drag room? When you’re a drag queen?? Too restrained, IMO!

8. Dita Von Teese and Everything She Owns

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Photo: Architectural Digest/YouTube

Dita Von Teese’s 1927 English Tudor is essentially an Alice-in-Wonderland Fun House—if Alice was a 1930s burlesque star who was obsessed with taxidermy. “I’m a maximalist, I have a lot of stuff,” Von Teese. Among that stuff are Parisian tassels, a light-up cabinet of vintage feathers and powder puffs, a pool house turned into a British pub, Bettie Page’s one-page $60 model release from 1952, a room full of shoes and vintage hats, and a taxidermy tiger wearing a crown.

7. Zedd and His House Full of...Nothing

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

The first thing I did when AD released this video five years ago was Google Zedd’s net worth—I don’t remember how much it was then but I remember thinking how the fuck does this EDM DJ afford a $16 million mansion? (Currently, his net worth is about $50 million.) But he can probably afford it because he doesn’t seem to spend money filling his house with anything...except a Skittles machine, some art, and four ovens. It’s incredible but it also looks like a cross between a museum, a venture capitalist’s office, and a hotel—which is to say, in contrast to Dita Von Teese’s, there is no STUFF.

6. Speaking of Nothing...Kim Kardashian’s House

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Vogue/YouTube

This is not an Architectural Digest video but we can’t talk about absurd celebrity homes without talking about Kim Kardashian’s $60 million Calabasas mansion that got dragged through hell for its much-too-minimalist aesthetic when she walked through it during her Vogue “73 Questions” in 2019. This is probably why she said “a few things have been updated” about her “cream house” when Vogue toured her home again in 2022. There is some new art and a few beige vases of pale pink pampas grass, as well as a “birthday trunk” that her mom gave her that is definitely in storage somewhere when Vogue isn’t there, but...still looks like a Patrick Bateman fever dream to me. Whatever makes you happy, I guess.

5. RuPaul and His Jewels, Disco Balls, and Antiques

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

This $13 million Beverly Hills mansion is really a choose-your-own-adventure of absurdities: Ru Paul has 26 disco balls, a dining room called “the dining pavilion,” a giant gold light fixture that once belonged to Yves Saint Laurent, a wooden sewing box once owned by Ann Margaret that looks like a little temple, the list goes on and on. There is, of course, a giant walk-in closet of “the motherload”—aka all his drag archives dating back decades. But Ru Paul’s mansion is also huge, colorful, “decadent,” and filled with treasures: “If you’re gonna be on this planet, why not be happy,” he says. “Why not live in a place that make you happy.” This is ranked fourth most absurd but FIRST for most joyous.

4. Kendall Jenner and Her Fucking Turrell!!

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

This AD tour has lived in my head rent-free for years. Kendall Jenner, a woman who displays very little public personality (it’s why she’s become a decent model imo), has a James fucking Turrell!! In her home!!! Of course she can afford a Turrell, which easily go for high six-figures; it’s more that she has it. I don’t care if she simply paid a good art consultant—or an interior decorator who paid a good art consultant. This is such a flex, and I am incredibly jealous. James, please let me have an installation for a small fee. I will treat it with such reverence.

3. Serena Williams’ Literal Art Gallery

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

While some celebrities hang up all their fancy and expensive art and try to place furniture and homey things around it—Williams said nah, and just straight up made herself an actual art gallery. “Most homes actually have a formal living room and I didn’t want to lose that aspect but I also didn’t want a formal living room,” she tells AD. “So I was like, what if I had a formal living room but instead of it being a living room, it’s called an art gallery.” And she did just that! Among her pieces is a giant painting featuring a piece of moon rock, a chair made out of stuffed Elmos with X’s over their eyes by KAWS, a Leonardo Drew, doors from Nepal, and...one of Serena’s own original paintings! “I’m really kind of artsy,” she says. Cute!

2. Debbie Ryan and Josh Dun’s Bust of The Rock

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Screenshot: Architectural Digest/YouTube

This pair seems very proud of their kooky house, unlike most celebrities who seem to be preparing for a broker’s open when staging these videos. Ryan and Dun are also weirdly forthcoming. I literally laughed out loud when they said they thought one of the biggest flexes of a grown-up house is having a bust. And, while I totally understand that impulse, they lost me at the subject matter: Dun’s sister is a sculptor who created a bust of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for these two. Just imagine having that man’s massive body staring at you each time you go to the kitchen.

1. Kourtney Kardashian’s Kids’ Playhouse

Image for article titled The Top 21 Architectural Digest Celeb Home Tours, Ranked by Their Absurdity
Photo: Architectural Digest/YouTube

And the most absurd of them all: Kourtney’s kids’ playhouse is larger than most New York City apartments and obviously large enough that AD said, “Yeah, this is definitely worth a full YouTube tour.” Since Kourtney did the tour, we have no idea how her kids actually feel about the place, but to me, it looks like a stark wooden box that Joe from You would construct in the backyard of a lake house in order to keep you locked away. It’s got a huge leather Minnie to match the black leather BDSM Mickey (“I’m obsessed with all things Disney. My assistant got me [these] for my birthday. I think they’re Coach,” she says); about seven books; and a no-technology rule...which is the only thing I appreciate it about it.

And, as an honorable mention of absurdity, throughout the whole video, whenever she stands still, she poses with her left leg popped out and knee slightly bent, as shown above. The forced eccentricities of the rich!

